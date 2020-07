Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room accessible parking business center conference room dog grooming area hot tub package receiving playground

These luxurious Henderson apartments offer a brilliant combination of location and elevation, putting the city’s most exciting neighborhood at your door. These conveniently located apartments in the foothills of Seven Hills, Anthem Highlands area of Henderson is just down the street from Coronado High School and is a stone's throw away from dining, retail and entertainment venues, as well as the fabulous Las Vegas strip.



Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with spacious two-bedroom townhomes in Henderson. Domain Apartments features gourmet quartz countertops, lavish tiled baths, custom closets and a washer and dryer in every home. Get work done in our business and internet lounge, or catch up with friends and neighbors in the entertainment lounge. You won’t ever have to leave the community with our onsite fitness studio and outdoor terrace with BBQ/picnic grills. Perfect for the Nevada weather is our impressive 1,000 square foot heated infinity pool – open year-round! Sc