1502 91ST ST
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:13 PM

1502 91ST ST

1502 91st Street · (201) 868-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1502 91st Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT#1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally Renovated 3Bedrooms / 1 Bath. Interior & Exterior professionally designed. White Shaker Customs Kitchen Cabinetry, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Carrara Countertops, Glass Backsplash, Modern Fixtures and Top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Gas Range, Microwave Fan, Dishwasher). Bath Tastefully designed with Carrara Porcelain, Modern Vanity, Toilet, Tub and Fixtures. Brand New Plumbing and Electrical. Recessed Lighting and more details. New HVAC System per unit. Fenced in Backyard. 2 Car Garage / 2 Parkig Spaces avaiabe for extra fee. Close to All!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 91ST ST have any available units?
1502 91ST ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1502 91ST ST have?
Some of 1502 91ST ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 91ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
1502 91ST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 91ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 1502 91ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 1502 91ST ST offer parking?
Yes, 1502 91ST ST does offer parking.
Does 1502 91ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 91ST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 91ST ST have a pool?
No, 1502 91ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 1502 91ST ST have accessible units?
No, 1502 91ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 91ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 91ST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 91ST ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1502 91ST ST has units with air conditioning.
