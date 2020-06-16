1502 91ST ST

Amenities
Totally Renovated 3Bedrooms / 1 Bath. Interior & Exterior professionally designed. White Shaker Customs Kitchen Cabinetry, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Carrara Countertops, Glass Backsplash, Modern Fixtures and Top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Gas Range, Microwave Fan, Dishwasher). Bath Tastefully designed with Carrara Porcelain, Modern Vanity, Toilet, Tub and Fixtures. Brand New Plumbing and Electrical. Recessed Lighting and more details. New HVAC System per unit. Fenced in Backyard. 2 Car Garage / 2 Parkig Spaces avaiabe for extra fee. Close to All!!