apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
481 Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,104
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7606 River Rd 508
7606 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277915 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7701 Marine Rd 0
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,500
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118535 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7900 River Rd 709
7900 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,215
728 sqft
Half-Moon Harbour - Property Id: 294725 *No Broker Fee *$1,000 Security Deposoit (Applicants with good credit) Located between the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, these apts.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6650 River Road 5
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
1900 sqft
The Duchess - Penthouse - Property Id: 81029 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7569 River Rd 406
7569 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1195 sqft
Luxury Apartment Near NYC - Property Id: 301148 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
7855 Blvd East
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High in the sky - this penthouse apt has it all. NYC Skyline and river views from every window......Located on the 30th floor with 9.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8125 River Rd 1011
8125 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 309191 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7701 River Rd 1006
7701 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Near NYC - Property Id: 303675 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8208 Boulevard E 1
8208 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
NO BROKER FEE ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 224975 *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* *NO PET FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour Doorman Outdoor Pool Fitness Center Game & Lounge
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
9060 PALISADE AVE
9060 Palisade Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities included it !!!!! A bright, spacious condo, fully renovated with high end finishes all around including bathroom, kitchen, hard wood floors, designer exposed brick walls and south side views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16-3 BERGEN RIDGE RD
16-3 Bergen Ridge Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Townhome located in the prestigious Bergen Ridge Complex, with views of NYC Skyline & Hudson River.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8100 RIVER RD
8100 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1269 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Watermark, the Gold Coast's premiere luxury building. Two bedroom two bathroom unit has hardwood floors throught ,9ft ceiling with spectacular views of NYC.
1 of 15
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 24B
8203 Kennedy Blvd E, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,475
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE W/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 93103 *GREAT VIEWS* *NO BROKER FEE! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* *NO PET FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour Doorman Outdoor
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7603 River Rd 2
7603 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,100
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY AT IT'S FINEST! - Property Id: 125861 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
760 River Rd 2
760 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1550 sqft
NO BROKER FEE MODERN APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 211752 *CITY VIEW* *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL DUAL CONVECTION OVEN PULL-OUT PANTRY HUGE
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7403 River Rd 510
7403 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281993 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7449 River Rd 921
7449 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 286696 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7605 River Rd 1403
7605 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Luxury apartments near NYC - Property Id: 302459 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA &
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7716 River Rd 1209
7716 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 307811 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
24-2 BERGEN RIDGE RD
24-2 Bergen Ridge Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3rd floor apartment in the Bergen Ridge community, nestled between the Palisades and the Hudson river with stunning views of the NYC skyline.
Results within 1 mile of North Bergen
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Edgewater
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,114
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
