2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:39 PM
136 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1135 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7603 River Rd 5
7603 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 125867 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 28G
8203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1115 sqft
NO BROKER FEE 2BR DEAL W ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 108183 *NO BROKER FEE* *DOUBLE BALCONY* *DOWNTOWN NYC FACING STUDIO APARTMENT! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
760 River Rd 20
760 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1550 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 207203 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7611 River Road 7601
7611 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1200 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297271 Amazing 1200 Sqft 2 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7980 River Rd 7912-2-2
7980 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2990 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 168367 NO BROKER FEE! Minutes from Manhattan and the most desire amenities!!! Half Moon really has it all Great Service, Location and a View of NYC Skyline with spacious Floor plans Available 1 Bedrooms from $2040.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7812 River Rd 7912-2-2
7812 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1295 sqft
No Broker Fee.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7916 River Road 7910
7916 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No Broker Fee/// Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 207482 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7599 River Road 7601
7599 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1300 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 296861 Beautiful New Construction Building, Huge apartments NO BROKER FEE UP TO WEEKS OFF of RENT (Pay Net Effective Price) NO AMENITY FEE (Prices and Promotions change daily! Please contact for
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7852 River Road 7912
7852 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207489 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7312 River Rd 7912-2
7312 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,962
1199 sqft
BEST PRICES IN TOWN! NO BROKER FEE! - Property Id: 154548 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7306 River Rd 7912-2
7306 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1225 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, ONE FREE MONTH - Property Id: 153774 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 350-2
50 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1230 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 163443 NO BROKER FEE. NO AMENITY FEE.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7616 River Rd 901
7616 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 266165 NYC LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE ROOM!! ** STAINLESS
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 River Rd 1002
7701 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 265688 Brand New Apartment near NYC 7701 River Rd Unit #1002 North Bergen, NJ, 07047 Description **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7403 River Rd 510
7403 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281993 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7561 River Rd 7912-2
7561 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, - Property Id: 153775 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) Net Effective Price has been advertised $3027. Gross Price $3279.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
7855 BLVD EAST
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Spacious and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath with large living room, dining room, balcony overlooking pool and park with lake. Apt. has beautiful views of adjacent Park with Lake and Pool. Beautiful sunsets as well. Apt.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9055 PALISADE AVE
9055 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1226 sqft
Beautiful 1225sf 2br/2bth in Elevator blg. 1 Car garage pkg and private balcony off gracious living/dining room combination. Open floor plan perfect for family gatherings.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
8100 RIVER RD
8100 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1269 sqft
UNIT 609 is vacant: LUXURY BUILDING BUILT IN 2007 - UNIT IS 1269 SQFT - OFFERS UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF HUDSON RIVER & UPPER MANHATTAN WITH A LOT OF MORNING SUN/FACING NORTHEAST - 9 FT HIGH CEILINGS - HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT - MODERN KITCHEN W/
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
8913 RIVERSIDE PL
8913 Riverside Pl, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Move right into this Townhouse-style living spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home freshly painted and renovated. Picture window with direct NYC skyline and Hudson River views.
