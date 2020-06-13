/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:07 AM
95 Accessible Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7569 River Rd 7912
7569 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,360
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee, Best Prices in Town. - Property Id: 162633 NO BROKER FEE! Minutes from Manhattan and the most desire amenities!!! Half Moon really has it all Great Service, Location and a View of NYC Skyline with spacious apartments.
Results within 1 mile of North Bergen
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Last updated June 12 at 08:59am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,856
1 Bedroom
$4,426
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Last updated June 12 at 08:53am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,365
1 Bedroom
$5,031
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,400
3 Bedrooms
$16,165
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Upper West Side
32 Units Available
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,807
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,927
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,872
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Northwest Hoboken
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408
5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Union City
1 Unit Available
545 39TH ST
545 39th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
Welcome to La Vida Residences, A brand new luxury rental building with exceptional finishings, large rooms, exquisite kitchens and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of North Bergen
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Financial District
5 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,598
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,321
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,911
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,730
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leonia
6 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Koreatown
28 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,813
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,525
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
The Waterfront
22 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,501
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
NoMad
55 Units Available
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,801
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,757
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,259
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Roosevelt Island
32 Units Available
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,903
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,876
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,923
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
