Apartment List
/
NJ
/
north bergen
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 AM

252 Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Bergen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,915
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,122
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1453 48TH ST
1453 48th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Cozy apartment with hardwood floors in a clean well maintained building. Easy NYC commute with only a short walk to the Tonnelle Ave/51st St Light Rail Station.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7855 Blvd East
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High in the sky - this penthouse apt has it all. NYC Skyline and river views from every window......Located on the 30th floor with 9.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 6th Street 2
1400 6th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom apartment at very convenient location - Property Id: 313305 Take the opportunity to reside in this spacious unit with plenty of sunlight located in the heart of Heights! This gem offers you a Large Size welcoming living room, 3 Bedroom,

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7611 River Road 7601
7611 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1200 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297271 Amazing 1200 Sqft 2 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7916 River Road 7910
7916 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No Broker Fee/// Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 207482 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7373 River Road 7913
7373 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 203191 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7812 River Rd 7912-2-2
7812 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1295 sqft
No Broker Fee.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7980 River Rd 7912-2-2
7980 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
2990 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 167114 NO BROKER FEE! Minutes from Manhattan and the most desire amenities!!! Half Moon really has it all Great Service, Location and a View of NYC Skyline with spacious Floor plans Available 1 Bedrooms from $2040.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7979 River Rd 3091
7979 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
727 sqft
No Broker Fee.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7854 River Road 7912
7854 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
715 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207487 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7852 River Road 7912
7852 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207489 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7117 PARK AVE
7117 Park Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
630 sqft
Newly renovated One Bedroom in a desirable location along Park Avenue INCLUDES One Car Parking, Heat and Hot Water! This home offers gorgeous bamboo hardwood flooring and LED recessed lighting throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8912 River Road 7912-1
8912 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 207471 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7700 River Road 7601-1
7700 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 296868 Amazing 900 Sqft 1 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7706 MARINE RD
7706 Marine Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the Hudson River and set back from River Rd. Enjoy the NYC skyline view while sitting on your private terrace. First floor unit, just painted 1 bed / 1 bath has open floor plan. 1 parking spot included. Next to Palisades Medical Center.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6927 LIBERTY AVE
6927 Liberty Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1400 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 full bath apartment for rent in North Bergen with 1 car garage and 1 car driveway parking. Landlord pays for Heat & Hot Water.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
9060 PALISADE AVE
9060 Palisade Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities included it !!!!! A bright, spacious condo, fully renovated with high end finishes all around including bathroom, kitchen, hard wood floors, designer exposed brick walls and south side views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2210 GRAND AVE
2210 Grand Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
First Floor of two family house have 3 Large BR & 2 Full Bathrooms and parking. Huge Living Room and a large balcony with Meadowlands view . parking space available. Furnished or unfurnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Bergen, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Bergen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Bergen 1 BedroomsNorth Bergen 2 BedroomsNorth Bergen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Bergen 3 BedroomsNorth Bergen Accessible ApartmentsNorth Bergen Apartments with Balcony
North Bergen Apartments with GarageNorth Bergen Apartments with GymNorth Bergen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Bergen Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Bergen Apartments with Parking
North Bergen Apartments with PoolNorth Bergen Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Bergen Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Bergen Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Bergen Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Pearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYRahway, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College