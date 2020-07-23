Apartment List
/
NJ
/
north bergen
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:00 AM

711 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ

Furnished apartments in North Bergen can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. So... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
124 72ND ST
124 72nd Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
975 sqft
Furnished apartment, short term ok (6 month minimum) Everything included. Some smaller items can be removed.. New mattresses. Great deal!! Great location close to everything including easy NYC trans. Call today!!!

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2210 GRAND AVE
2210 Grand Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
First Floor of two family house have 3 Large BR & 2 Full Bathrooms and parking. Huge Living Room and a large balcony with Meadowlands view . parking space available. Furnished or unfurnished.
Results within 1 mile of North Bergen
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
48 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:00 AM
$
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,496
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,435
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,455
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1174 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
157 ZABRISKIE ST
157 Zabriskie Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Great 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom on top floor, 2 flights up. This unit comes fully furnished and equipped. Avail now or Aug 1 NO BROKER"S FEE

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
205 West 76th Street
205 West 76th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$21,500
In the 11 years since The Harrison opened its doors, the "04" has traded just once and never been offered for rent. Apartment 504 - the larger version of the line - is the best of them all.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
185 West End Avenue
185 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST- NO FEE! SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT WITH 24-HOUR NOTICE. Tastefully furnished 2BR/1BA with BALCONY & a great HOME OFFICE on high floor in desirable Lincoln Towers complex.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
200 West 86th Street
200 West 86th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
This classic, sprawling residence [Furnished or Unfurnished] boasts a 22' X 26' sunken living/dining area open to ample gallery spaces on two sides for luxurious flow and comfortable space for both living and entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
328 W 96th
328 West 96th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Upper West Side 3 bd/2ba w/ Outdoor Space - Property Id: 316671 Sprawling 3 bedroom/2bath WITH PATIO! Steps to 1/2/3 96th Street Subway Private Entrance/Very Quiet PRIME UPPER WEST SIDE NO BROKER

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
424 West End Ave 1411
424 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,395
1200 sqft
Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062 This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
255 West 84th Street
255 West 84th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
From your semi-private elevator landing, you enter this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full and windowed bathroom home with soaring 10 foot ceilings and large, sunny windows with unobstructed views facing East over Broadway.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
28 Ave At Port Imperial
28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
773 sqft
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - ranked as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
10 51ST ST
10 51st Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This beautiful and fully renovated apartment has it all.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
288 West 92nd Street
288 West 92nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,994
650 sqft
This is a large Furnished 1 bedroom apartment located in Upper West Side at the corner of 92nd street and Broadway. A block away is the express 1,2,3 line subway station. Hopping on the express train, it's only 2 stops to Times Square.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
212 West 91st Street
212 West 91st Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1000 sqft
DELUXE FULLY FURNISHED CORNER PENTHOUSE - Sun drenched. Contemporary modern decor with original art, bright and charming, beloved by all who stay here. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Manhattan's upscale Upper West Side.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
226 West 97th Street
226 W 97th St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Looking for reliable tenant to take over existing lease. Furnished or Unfurnished! Present lease expires April 30, 2021. This is a sunny top floor of a renovated pre-war building. East and south exposures for plenty of light.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
349 West End Avenue
349 West End Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,850
This museum quality parlor floor is unlike any apartment available in Manhattan. With meticulously preserved architectural features from the 1890's one is instantly transported to the New York City's Gilded Age.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
304 West 88th Street
304 West 88th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
603 sqft
Price reduced! This beautifully furnished 1-Bedroom home is located on one of the Upper West side's most picturesque blocks.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1300 sqft
Half broker fee* All Utilities and Amenities Included! (Parking available for $100/mo) Spacious and Gorgeous 2br 2ba 1,300 sqft available for rent 7/1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
230 Riverside Drive
230 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a luxury condominium in the perfect UWS location..230 RSD was built in 1931 and converted to condominium in 2004- you have all the feel of a prewar but brand new.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
75 Thorne St
75 Thorne Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Fully Furnished Beautiful luxury condominium with 3 Beds and 2 Baths, patio plus shared yard. Complete with dishes, washer/dryer, linens, tv/cable/wifi. Parking available for additional fee. All utilities and bills included.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6045 BLVD EAST
6045 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
842 sqft
Beautifully renovated and completely furnished spacious Blvd East two bedroom condo in the popular Highland Court building. Eat in kitchen with gleaming stainless steel appliances opens into spacious living room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
200 West End Avenue
200 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,200
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath corner unit in one of the Upper West Sides most desired buildings is in mint condition with top of the line finishes and appliances. It is available furnished or unfurnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in North Bergen, NJ

Furnished apartments in North Bergen can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in North Bergen as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

Similar Pages

North Bergen 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Bergen 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Bergen 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNorth Bergen 3 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Bergen Accessible ApartmentsNorth Bergen Apartments with Balconies
North Bergen Apartments with GaragesNorth Bergen Apartments with GymsNorth Bergen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Bergen Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Bergen Apartments with Parking
North Bergen Apartments with PoolsNorth Bergen Apartments with Washer-DryersNorth Bergen Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Bergen Pet Friendly ApartmentsNorth Bergen Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJHartsdale, NYSands Point, NYPort Washington, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYPiermont, NYWoodland Park, NJ
Woodmere, NYSleepy Hollow, NYElmont, NYHawthorne, NJLarchmont, NYCliffside Park, NJGarfield, NJGreat Neck Plaza, NYRahway, NJPassaic, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYPelham Manor, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College