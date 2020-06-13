Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

192 Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7603 River Rd 5
7603 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 125867 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 28G
8203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1115 sqft
NO BROKER FEE 2BR DEAL W ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 108183 *NO BROKER FEE* *DOUBLE BALCONY* *DOWNTOWN NYC FACING STUDIO APARTMENT! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
760 River Rd 20
760 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1550 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 207203 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9039 PALISADE AVE
9039 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
621 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment available in upper North Bergen. Large living room and dining area with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3653 MEADOW LANE
3653 Meadow Ln, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1900 sqft
Gorgeous newer 3 bed 3 bath townhouse with 2 car parking boasting hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and large patio. Minutes away from 1&9, 495 route 3, shops, restaurants and all that North Bergen has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7855 BLVD EAST
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Spacious and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath with large living room, dining room, balcony overlooking pool and park with lake. Apt. has beautiful views of adjacent Park with Lake and Pool. Beautiful sunsets as well. Apt.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9249 KENNEDY BLVD
9249 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern large one bedroom apartment with a den. Hardwood floors throughout in an elevator building, just steps to NYC transportation. Conveniently located in the racetrack area and close to beautiful park, Braddock park.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9055 PALISADE AVE
9055 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1226 sqft
Beautiful 1225sf 2br/2bth in Elevator blg. 1 Car garage pkg and private balcony off gracious living/dining room combination. Open floor plan perfect for family gatherings.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8841 KENNEDY BLVD
8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1510 40TH ST
1510 40th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 beds one bath apartment in the New Durham section of North Bergen.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8915 BERGENWOOD AVE
8915 Bergenwood Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1348 sqft
LARGE OVER 1450SF 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS NEWER CONSTRUCTION.UPDATED KITCHEN, NEW WOODEN FLOOR, FRESH PAINTED. CENTRAL AIR, LAUNDRY ON THE FLOOR, ONE CAR INSIDE GARAGE VISITOR PARKING SPACES. ROOF TOP WITH SWEEPING NYC VIEWS. NICE BALCONY.

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 24B
8203 Kennedy Blvd E, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,475
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE W/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 93103 *GREAT VIEWS* *NO BROKER FEE! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* *NO PET FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour Doorman Outdoor
Results within 1 mile of North Bergen
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Northwest Hoboken
19 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,070
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
24 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,401
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,131
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,785
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,224
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,154
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,916
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,963
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Bergen, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Bergen renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

