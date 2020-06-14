Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

139 Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ with garage

North Bergen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7373 River Road 7913
7373 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 203191 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7852 River Road 7912
7852 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207489 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8912 River Road 7912-1
8912 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 207471 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7854 River Road 7912
7854 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
715 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207487 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7916 River Road 7910
7916 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No Broker Fee/// Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 207482 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7855 BLVD EAST
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Spacious and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath with large living room, dining room, balcony overlooking pool and park with lake. Apt. has beautiful views of adjacent Park with Lake and Pool. Beautiful sunsets as well. Apt.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9055 PALISADE AVE
9055 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1226 sqft
Beautiful 1225sf 2br/2bth in Elevator blg. 1 Car garage pkg and private balcony off gracious living/dining room combination. Open floor plan perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6903 NEWKIRK AVE
6903 Newkirk Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautifully upgraded three bedrooms, two baths located on the first floor. Rental includes heat, hot and cold water, shared laundry in basement and use of yard. Located near JFK blvd with easy access to transit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8913 RIVERSIDE PL
8913 Riverside Pl, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Move right into this Townhouse-style living spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home freshly painted and renovated. Picture window with direct NYC skyline and Hudson River views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1502 91ST ST
1502 91st Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally Renovated 3Bedrooms / 1 Bath. Interior & Exterior professionally designed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8915 BERGENWOOD AVE
8915 Bergenwood Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1348 sqft
LARGE OVER 1450SF 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS NEWER CONSTRUCTION.UPDATED KITCHEN, NEW WOODEN FLOOR, FRESH PAINTED. CENTRAL AIR, LAUNDRY ON THE FLOOR, ONE CAR INSIDE GARAGE VISITOR PARKING SPACES. ROOF TOP WITH SWEEPING NYC VIEWS. NICE BALCONY.
Results within 1 mile of North Bergen
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,269
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,621
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,597
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Bergen, NJ

North Bergen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

