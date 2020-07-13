/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
235 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,915
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,122
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
4 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7418 River Rd 7912-1
7418 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
719 sqft
BEST PRICES IN TOWN! NO BROKER FEE! - Property Id: 154540 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7561 River Rd 7912-2
7561 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, - Property Id: 153775 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) Net Effective Price has been advertised $3027. Gross Price $3279.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7606 River Rd 508
7606 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277915 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6650 River Road 5
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
1900 sqft
The Duchess - Penthouse - Property Id: 81029 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 Marine Rd 0
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,500
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118535 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7900 River Rd 709
7900 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,215
728 sqft
Half-Moon Harbour - Property Id: 294725 *No Broker Fee *$1,000 Security Deposoit (Applicants with good credit) Located between the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, these apts.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7569 River Rd 406
7569 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1195 sqft
Luxury Apartment Near NYC - Property Id: 301148 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7609 4th Ave
7609 4th Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 7609 4th Ave - Property Id: 315951 Come check out this beautifully remodeled 1st floor apartment in the heart of North Bergen. This house will not last call now 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 6th Street 2
1400 6th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom apartment at very convenient location - Property Id: 313305 Take the opportunity to reside in this spacious unit with plenty of sunlight located in the heart of Heights! This gem offers you a Large Size welcoming living room, 3 Bedroom,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8125 River Rd 1011
8125 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 309191 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 River Rd 1006
7701 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Near NYC - Property Id: 303675 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7605 River Rd 1401 7605
7605 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment Near NYC - Property Id: 300498 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7449 River Rd 928
7449 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 300493 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7611 River Road 7601
7611 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1200 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297271 Amazing 1200 Sqft 2 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7599 River Road 7601
7599 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 296861 Beautiful New Construction Building, Huge apartments NO BROKER FEE UP TO WEEKS OFF of RENT (Pay Net Effective Price) NO AMENITY FEE (Prices and Promotions change daily! Please contact for
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7916 River Road 7910
7916 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No Broker Fee/// Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 207482 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7373 River Road 7913
7373 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 203191 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
50 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 350-2
50 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1230 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 163443 NO BROKER FEE. NO AMENITY FEE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7812 River Rd 7912-2-2
7812 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1295 sqft
No Broker Fee.
