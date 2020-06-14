Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

317 Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Bergen renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7499 River Road 11 Ave
7499 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1600 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297435 Amazing 1600 Sqft 3 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7603 River Rd 5
7603 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 125867 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 28G
8203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1115 sqft
NO BROKER FEE 2BR DEAL W ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 108183 *NO BROKER FEE* *DOUBLE BALCONY* *DOWNTOWN NYC FACING STUDIO APARTMENT! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
760 River Rd 20
760 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1550 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 207203 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8841 KENNEDY BLVD
8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1112 27th St
1112 27th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Located in North Bergen.... This unit renovation completion will be complete very soon. All viewings are welcomed. Wonderful hardwood flooring, Open concept, Livingroom and Dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
426 78TH ST
426 78th St, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Great size 1 Bedroom corner unit with hardwood floors throughout and NYC transportation right on corner. Huge Master bedroom and updated bathroom make this the best price apartment in town. Located 1 block away form Broderick Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1202 13th Street
1202 13th St, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Updated & completely move-in ready! Don't miss this opportunity to rent this exceptional unit in the desirable North Bergen, NJ! This home offers wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets and appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9039 PALISADE AVE
9039 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
621 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment available in upper North Bergen. Large living room and dining area with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3653 MEADOW LANE
3653 Meadow Ln, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1900 sqft
Gorgeous newer 3 bed 3 bath townhouse with 2 car parking boasting hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and large patio. Minutes away from 1&9, 495 route 3, shops, restaurants and all that North Bergen has to offer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7855 BLVD EAST
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Spacious and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath with large living room, dining room, balcony overlooking pool and park with lake. Apt. has beautiful views of adjacent Park with Lake and Pool. Beautiful sunsets as well. Apt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
9249 KENNEDY BLVD
9249 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern large one bedroom apartment with a den. Hardwood floors throughout in an elevator building, just steps to NYC transportation. Conveniently located in the racetrack area and close to beautiful park, Braddock park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1303 12TH ST
1303 12th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2280 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY THIS 3 BEDROOM, APARTMENT WAS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND OFFERS MODERN FEATURES IN A NON-OWNER OCCUPIED TWO FAMILY HOME.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7812 HUDSON AVE
7812 Hudson Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
705 sqft
Location, Location, Location! RENOVATED spacious, bright, two bedroom/ one bath apartment located steps from NYC transportation.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1208 12TH ST
1208 12th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious & newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath apartment by local interior designer. Large open concept Living/Kitchen/Dining space with recessed lighting and high ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1209 79TH ST
1209 79th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Bright and beautifully updated 2br Apt. with gleaming hardwood floors & wall-to-wall carpet.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8800 BLVD EAST
8800 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,550
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH BEDROOM ALCOVE. DINETTE AREA, VIEWS OF THE LAKE AND BEAUTIFUL PARK. ELEVATOR BLG WITH LAUNDRY. ALL UTILITIES AND PARKING SPACE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. HARDWOOD FLOORS. VERY BRIGHT AND CLEAN UNIT. PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9055 PALISADE AVE
9055 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1226 sqft
Beautiful 1225sf 2br/2bth in Elevator blg. 1 Car garage pkg and private balcony off gracious living/dining room combination. Open floor plan perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7501 BLVD EAST
7501 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Spacious 1,000 Sqft, 2nd Floor Apt in Lovely 2-Family Residence on Prestigious Boulevard East with Unobstructed Panoramic Views of Hudson River and NYC Skyline! Classic Tudor Home on Corner of Historic Landmark, Red Brick Street, Private Separate

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8913 RIVERSIDE PL
8913 Riverside Pl, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Move right into this Townhouse-style living spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home freshly painted and renovated. Picture window with direct NYC skyline and Hudson River views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Bergen, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Bergen renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

