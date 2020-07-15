841 Studio Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ

/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,910
636 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7701 Marine Rd 0
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,500
600 sqft
Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118535 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
9103 BERGENWOOD AVE
9103 Bergenwood Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,350
1000 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bedroom Apartment. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Appliances included with intercom. All separate utilities. Background/ credit check required. NO PETS. Tenant pays realtor fee. Close to transportation to and from NYC.
Results within 1 mile of North Bergen
Last updated July 15 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,460
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
38 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,428
450 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,127
329 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
25 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
525 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
47 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,792
531 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
37 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,878
597 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Last updated July 15 at 10:20 AM
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,420
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,496
483 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Last updated July 15 at 10:25 AM
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,861
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
41 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Last updated July 15 at 10:16 AM
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,985
482 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
222 Riverside Drive
222 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
Beautuful Penthouse 4E - highest floor corner alcove studio in the building, approx. 600 sq.ft. with 11 foot ceilings, outstanding light from Western and Northern exposures, excellent condition, marble bathroom and ample closet space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
331 West 76th Street
331 W 76th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,475
Stunning UWS Townhouse one bedroom apartment Located on a beautiful UWS Tee lined block resided this renovated Townhouse one bedroom apartment. This apartment features a large south facing ling and ding area with tree line views.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
306 W 91st St 2a
306 West 91st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,425
Studio apartment in upper east side - Property Id: 307048 This Studio apartment in a prime area in upper east side is a catch.Everything close. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances including microwave and a dishwasher.
