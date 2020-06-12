/
3 bedroom apartments
182 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,155
2100 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
7499 River Road 11 Ave
7499 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1600 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297435 Amazing 1600 Sqft 3 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
7701 Marine Rd 3
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,515
1700 sqft
The Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118541 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
6650 River Road 6
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1900 sqft
The Duchess - 3 Bedroom NYC Views - Property Id: 81030 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
7620 Kennedy Blvd
7620 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Large 3 Bedrooms in the race track - Property Id: 286905 Large three bedroom apartment, New kitchen, new bath, freshly painted, parking space for two cars.
5107 MEADOWVIEW AVE
5107 Meadowview Ave, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1343 sqft
Newly built in 2019. A modern exterior finish with interior designs to match. Enjoy quarantine life in this open and airy 3 beds/2 baths in North Bergen. Large modern kitchen with an oversized quartz island and beautiful subway tile.
3653 MEADOW LANE
3653 Meadow Ln, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1900 sqft
Gorgeous newer 3 bed 3 bath townhouse with 2 car parking boasting hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and large patio. Minutes away from 1&9, 495 route 3, shops, restaurants and all that North Bergen has to offer.
1303 12TH ST
1303 12th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2280 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY THIS 3 BEDROOM, APARTMENT WAS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND OFFERS MODERN FEATURES IN A NON-OWNER OCCUPIED TWO FAMILY HOME.
2111 48TH ST
2111 48th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Entire house for rent, recently renovated and one block away to Light Rail train.
6903 NEWKIRK AVE
6903 Newkirk Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautifully upgraded three bedrooms, two baths located on the first floor. Rental includes heat, hot and cold water, shared laundry in basement and use of yard. Located near JFK blvd with easy access to transit.
1501 69TH ST
1501 69th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity! over 1300 sf of living in a 2nd floor unit that features a nice open layout of dinning live and kitchen as soon as you walk in. 3 very nice size bedrooms and 1 full bath are located past the kitchen.
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.
7305 BLVD EAST
7305 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Astonishing duplex with many old/modern charm. Property it is located in desirable boulevard east.
1502 91ST ST
1502 91st Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Totally Renovated 3Bedrooms / 1 Bath. Interior & Exterior professionally designed.
113 77th St
113 77th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1450 sqft
Fully renovated 3brs Apt for rent - Property Id: 237804 Fully renovated 3BRS Apt for rent on the 2nd floor. Top of the line appliances. Move in ready. Steps to Blvd East Broker fee applies.
1417 11th St
1417 11th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Welcome to this newly renovated unit! It boasts 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full bath. The open floor layout and high ceilings make this unit a pleasure to be in. The kitchen is supplied with Samsung stainless steel appliances.
7908 KENNEDY BLVD
7908 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Enjoy 3 Bedroom duplex style apartment at desirable North Bergen race track area! Enjoy Bright and spacious apartment with lots of closets space, finished attic for extra living space, recreation room, guest room or large office.
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,070
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,597
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,671
1788 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,918
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,296
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
