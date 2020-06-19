All apartments in Newark
72 BOYD ST
72 BOYD ST

72 Boyd St · (866) 201-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72 Boyd St, Newark, NJ 07103
Springfield - Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated, sun-drenched 2 bedroom townhome has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, appliances,in-unit laundry and more! Other amenities include dedicated parking space within a gated community, private security, gas, and CentralA/C / Forced Air hear. Property is located within minutes of Rutgers University, NJIT, University Hospital, NewarkPenn Station, multiple Charter Academies, Downtown/Ironbound Districts offering NY/NJ transportation, easyaccess to all major highways, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Plenty of storage! A great communityto make home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 BOYD ST have any available units?
72 BOYD ST has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 BOYD ST have?
Some of 72 BOYD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 BOYD ST currently offering any rent specials?
72 BOYD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 BOYD ST pet-friendly?
No, 72 BOYD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 72 BOYD ST offer parking?
Yes, 72 BOYD ST does offer parking.
Does 72 BOYD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 BOYD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 BOYD ST have a pool?
No, 72 BOYD ST does not have a pool.
Does 72 BOYD ST have accessible units?
No, 72 BOYD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 72 BOYD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 BOYD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 BOYD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 BOYD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
