72 BOYD ST

Amenities
Renovated, sun-drenched 2 bedroom townhome has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, appliances,in-unit laundry and more! Other amenities include dedicated parking space within a gated community, private security, gas, and CentralA/C / Forced Air hear. Property is located within minutes of Rutgers University, NJIT, University Hospital, NewarkPenn Station, multiple Charter Academies, Downtown/Ironbound Districts offering NY/NJ transportation, easyaccess to all major highways, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Plenty of storage! A great communityto make home!