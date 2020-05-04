3939 VALLEY COURT C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

3 bedroom townhouse near Wake Forest University! - Freshly renovated 3BR/2.5BA, minutes from downtown Quiet neighborhood in a tranquil setting, Butler pantry area at kitchen, livingroom; Master suite with full bathroom. Heat pump with central A/C. Pool and tennis complex available to tenant at no additional cost. Minutes from Wake Forest University, Novant Health, Baptist Medical Center, art galleries, dining, shopping, and more!



Directions: West on Robinhood Road, right on Huntingreen Lane (just past Polo Rd), left on Valley Court, take 4th driveway on right into Bay 7, unit is on left.



If you are interested in viewing this property, you can check out up to three keys at our Winston-Salem office. We are located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103.Our hours are Monday Friday, 8:30 am 5:30 pm. You can check out a key to view the property anytime Monday Thursday between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:00 pm, or on Friday between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm. Be sure to bring a valid driver's license or state registered identification to check out a key. There is a $20.00 cash deposit required for key check out, which will be refunded to you when the keys are returned to our office within 24 hours. Please call (336)722-1834, visit www.BaldwinCo.com, or reply to this listing for additional details.



BEWARE OF INTERNET SCAMS! Scammers pose as landlords and property managers to try to steal your hard earned money by illegally marketing properties that are actually on the rental market, typically $100-200 lower than actual rental price. Their goal is for you to communicate with them directly from their listings and send them your security deposit and/or rent, while they have no right to accept your money or lease the property they have listed. To avoid getting caught in one of these scams, be sure to contact our office directly. Our main office number is (336)722-1834. All email communication from our office will be from baldwinco.com, we will never contact you from an aol, yahoo, hotmail, gmail, live, or any other internet based email account. Most importantly, be sure you conduct all business transactions in our office located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd. in Winston-Salem. Our agents and customer service representatives do not accept money or sign leases outside of our office.



