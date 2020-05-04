All apartments in Winston-Salem
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
3939 VALLEY COURT C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3939 VALLEY COURT C

3939 Valley Court · (336) 722-1834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3939 Valley Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Mount Tabor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3939 VALLEY COURT C · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
3 bedroom townhouse near Wake Forest University! - Freshly renovated 3BR/2.5BA, minutes from downtown Quiet neighborhood in a tranquil setting, Butler pantry area at kitchen, livingroom; Master suite with full bathroom. Heat pump with central A/C. Pool and tennis complex available to tenant at no additional cost. Minutes from Wake Forest University, Novant Health, Baptist Medical Center, art galleries, dining, shopping, and more!

Directions: West on Robinhood Road, right on Huntingreen Lane (just past Polo Rd), left on Valley Court, take 4th driveway on right into Bay 7, unit is on left.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you can check out up to three keys at our Winston-Salem office. We are located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103.Our hours are Monday Friday, 8:30 am 5:30 pm. You can check out a key to view the property anytime Monday Thursday between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:00 pm, or on Friday between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm. Be sure to bring a valid driver's license or state registered identification to check out a key. There is a $20.00 cash deposit required for key check out, which will be refunded to you when the keys are returned to our office within 24 hours. Please call (336)722-1834, visit www.BaldwinCo.com, or reply to this listing for additional details.

BEWARE OF INTERNET SCAMS! Scammers pose as landlords and property managers to try to steal your hard earned money by illegally marketing properties that are actually on the rental market, typically $100-200 lower than actual rental price. Their goal is for you to communicate with them directly from their listings and send them your security deposit and/or rent, while they have no right to accept your money or lease the property they have listed. To avoid getting caught in one of these scams, be sure to contact our office directly. Our main office number is (336)722-1834. All email communication from our office will be from baldwinco.com, we will never contact you from an aol, yahoo, hotmail, gmail, live, or any other internet based email account. Most importantly, be sure you conduct all business transactions in our office located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd. in Winston-Salem. Our agents and customer service representatives do not accept money or sign leases outside of our office.

(RLNE5415879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 VALLEY COURT C have any available units?
3939 VALLEY COURT C has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 VALLEY COURT C have?
Some of 3939 VALLEY COURT C's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 VALLEY COURT C currently offering any rent specials?
3939 VALLEY COURT C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 VALLEY COURT C pet-friendly?
No, 3939 VALLEY COURT C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 3939 VALLEY COURT C offer parking?
No, 3939 VALLEY COURT C does not offer parking.
Does 3939 VALLEY COURT C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 VALLEY COURT C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 VALLEY COURT C have a pool?
Yes, 3939 VALLEY COURT C has a pool.
Does 3939 VALLEY COURT C have accessible units?
No, 3939 VALLEY COURT C does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 VALLEY COURT C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 VALLEY COURT C has units with dishwashers.
