Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:50 PM

Burke Ridge Crossing

2112 Burke Meadows Rd · (336) 589-6467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3415-208 · Avail. Aug 19

$953

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 2185-301 · Avail. now

$963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 2184-101 · Avail. Aug 12

$988

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2184-306 · Avail. Sep 18

$913

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 3484-203 · Avail. Sep 17

$913

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 2184-304 · Avail. now

$918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3415-307 · Avail. now

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 3555-102 · Avail. now

$1,396

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 2152-302 · Avail. now

$1,396

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Burke Ridge Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
trash valet
valet service
garage
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
Winston-Salem NC Apartments

You have arrived. Not just to a place where hard work has paid off, but to a place where that hard work is rewarded with better living. Burke Ridge Crossing is the apartment community where professional aspirations exceed your expectations. Unexpectedly tucked away in southwest Winston-Salem, NC, these luxury apartments are conveniently nestled on the fringe of the Hanes Mall professional district, where congested city ends and quiet, residential living begins. Professionals love the options that all-inclusive-style living at Burke Ridge Crossing offer, from the wide selection of oversized, elegantly designed floor plans with modern conveniences, to lavish community facilities. Whether working out in the spacious, fully equipped fitness center, enjoying a favorite DVD library selection in the 24-seat, big screen multi-media theatre, or surfing the web by the pool and Internet Caf&eacute;, residents need not wander far to find a favorite activity. Once you experience the luxurious way of living at Burke Ridge Crossing, you will understand what it means to have arrived.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 - $450 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $20-$30/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit.
Parking Details: Detached parking garage: $135/month; Open unassigned parking: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit (10x5): $95/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burke Ridge Crossing have any available units?
Burke Ridge Crossing has 30 units available starting at $913 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Burke Ridge Crossing have?
Some of Burke Ridge Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burke Ridge Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Burke Ridge Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Burke Ridge Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Burke Ridge Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Burke Ridge Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Burke Ridge Crossing offers parking.
Does Burke Ridge Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Burke Ridge Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Burke Ridge Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Burke Ridge Crossing has a pool.
Does Burke Ridge Crossing have accessible units?
No, Burke Ridge Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Burke Ridge Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burke Ridge Crossing has units with dishwashers.
