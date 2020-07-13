757 North Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony cable included carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments game room online portal smoke-free community trash valet yoga



SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability)



Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.



Discover Winston-Salem living at its finest at 757 North. Nestled in the city of arts and innovation, our community meets the city's style, flair, and liveliness with ease. With fantastic amenities including a fitness center with a cycle studio and fitness on-demand, an outdoor lounge with grills and televisions, club room with billiards table, conference room, and a WiFi cafe, you'll feel at home before even making it to your apartment. 757 North boasts chic open-concept floor plans, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, washer and dryer included, and designer kitchens with granite counter tops and tile back splash. You'll find stylish comfort when you come home to 757 North. Please call to schedule an appointment. We look forward to meeting you!