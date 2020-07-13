All apartments in Winston-Salem
757 North Apartments

757 N Chestnut St · (336) 439-1843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Downtown Winston-Salem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Junior 1-BR-1

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1-BR-1

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2-BR-1

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 757 North Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
game room
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga

SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability)

Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

Discover Winston-Salem living at its finest at 757 North. Nestled in the city of arts and innovation, our community meets the city's style, flair, and liveliness with ease. With fantastic amenities including a fitness center with a cycle studio and fitness on-demand, an outdoor lounge with grills and televisions, club room with billiards table, conference room, and a WiFi cafe, you'll feel at home before even making it to your apartment. 757 North boasts chic open-concept floor plans, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, washer and dryer included, and designer kitchens with granite counter tops and tile back splash. You'll find stylish comfort when you come home to 757 North. Please call to schedule an appointment. We look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. On-site parking available. Please have parking permit visible at all times while using the property's designated parking spaces. If not visible your vehicle is subject to being towed. Please call our leasing office for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 North Apartments have any available units?
757 North Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $875 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,345. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 North Apartments have?
Some of 757 North Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
757 North Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 757 North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 757 North Apartments offers parking.
Does 757 North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 North Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 North Apartments have a pool?
No, 757 North Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 757 North Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 757 North Apartments has accessible units.
Does 757 North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 North Apartments has units with dishwashers.
