mount tabor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:30 PM
146 Apartments for rent in Mount Tabor, Winston-Salem, NC
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$723
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3939 VALLEY COURT C
3939 Valley Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1584 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Wake Forest University! - Freshly renovated 3BR/2.5BA, minutes from downtown Quiet neighborhood in a tranquil setting, Butler pantry area at kitchen, livingroom; Master suite with full bathroom. Heat pump with central A/C.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3419 Polo Road #92
3419 Polo Road Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1287 sqft
Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath-Upper level condo in great location. - Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo- Laminate hardwoods throughout unit. Large Living room with wood burning fireplace. Nice eat in kitchen overlooking deck.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Tabor
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Redbud Lane
2306 Redbud Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$899
832 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a quaint and cozy charm and looking for a new resident to love it! Enjoy upgraded flooring, paint, new vinyl and carpet flooring, matching stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and plenty of beautiful back
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2311 REDBUD LANE
2311 Redbud Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
2311 Redbud Ln-2BR/1BA-Polo Rd Area HOUSE!!! - 2BR/1BA, Living Room, S/R, W/D, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Refinished Hardwood Floors. $400.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Tabor
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
61 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
13 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,021
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
12 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$660
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
51 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
30 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$664
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Falcon Pointe
1901 Falcon Point Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
946 sqft
Falcon Pointe is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood with a view of the city skyline and mature landscaping. However, we are located within minutes to Hanes Mall, I-40, Business 40, Baptist Hospital, and Forsyth Hospital.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 8 at 06:54am
17 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
26 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.