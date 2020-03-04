All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3924 Magnolia Place Lane

3924 Magnolia Place Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Magnolia Place Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Magnolia Place Lane have any available units?
3924 Magnolia Place Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 3924 Magnolia Place Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Magnolia Place Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Magnolia Place Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Magnolia Place Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Magnolia Place Lane offer parking?
No, 3924 Magnolia Place Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3924 Magnolia Place Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Magnolia Place Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Magnolia Place Lane have a pool?
No, 3924 Magnolia Place Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Magnolia Place Lane have accessible units?
No, 3924 Magnolia Place Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Magnolia Place Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Magnolia Place Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 Magnolia Place Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3924 Magnolia Place Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
