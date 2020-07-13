Bethabara Point.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access playground

Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort. We hope those seeking quality apartment living in the Winston-Salem area will take the time to learn about our community amenities and apartment features when weighing their options.



From our sparkling swimming pool to our beautifully landscaped grounds, we've let no detail go unnoticed. Once you step inside our Affordable apartment homes you'll immediately appreciate the simple, yet tasteful accents. In addition, we hope to make your life easier by providing features designed with your needs in mind.



Whether you want an expansive living space for entertaining or a quiet office to work from home, Bethabara Pointe has an apartment for you. No detail was overlooked in making certain the comforts and needs of our residents are met beyond expectation. Our dedication to creating a truly extraordinary living experience is unsurpassed.



It truly is our pleasure to provide you with the necessary comforts in order to transform your apartment into your home. We provide an impressive list of features and amenities, which include offering pet friendly apartments in Winston-Salem.