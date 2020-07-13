All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Bethabara Point

1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir · (336) 390-4941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom Apartment-1

$655

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 858 sqft

2 Bedroom Townhome-1

$695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom Apartment-1

$795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

3 Bedroom Townhome-1

$795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bethabara Point.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
playground
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort. We hope those seeking quality apartment living in the Winston-Salem area will take the time to learn about our community amenities and apartment features when weighing their options.

From our sparkling swimming pool to our beautifully landscaped grounds, we've let no detail go unnoticed. Once you step inside our Affordable apartment homes you'll immediately appreciate the simple, yet tasteful accents. In addition, we hope to make your life easier by providing features designed with your needs in mind.

Whether you want an expansive living space for entertaining or a quiet office to work from home, Bethabara Pointe has an apartment for you. No detail was overlooked in making certain the comforts and needs of our residents are met beyond expectation. Our dedication to creating a truly extraordinary living experience is unsurpassed.

It truly is our pleasure to provide you with the necessary comforts in order to transform your apartment into your home. We provide an impressive list of features and amenities, which include offering pet friendly apartments in Winston-Salem.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bethabara Point have any available units?
Bethabara Point offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $655 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $795. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Bethabara Point have?
Some of Bethabara Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bethabara Point currently offering any rent specials?
Bethabara Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bethabara Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Bethabara Point is pet friendly.
Does Bethabara Point offer parking?
Yes, Bethabara Point offers parking.
Does Bethabara Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bethabara Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bethabara Point have a pool?
No, Bethabara Point does not have a pool.
Does Bethabara Point have accessible units?
No, Bethabara Point does not have accessible units.
Does Bethabara Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bethabara Point has units with dishwashers.

