Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bethabara Point.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
playground
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort. We hope those seeking quality apartment living in the Winston-Salem area will take the time to learn about our community amenities and apartment features when weighing their options.
From our sparkling swimming pool to our beautifully landscaped grounds, we've let no detail go unnoticed. Once you step inside our Affordable apartment homes you'll immediately appreciate the simple, yet tasteful accents. In addition, we hope to make your life easier by providing features designed with your needs in mind.
Whether you want an expansive living space for entertaining or a quiet office to work from home, Bethabara Pointe has an apartment for you. No detail was overlooked in making certain the comforts and needs of our residents are met beyond expectation. Our dedication to creating a truly extraordinary living experience is unsurpassed.
It truly is our pleasure to provide you with the necessary comforts in order to transform your apartment into your home. We provide an impressive list of features and amenities, which include offering pet friendly apartments in Winston-Salem.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Bethabara Point have any available units?
Bethabara Point offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $655 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $795. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.