235 Madi Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

235 Madi Court

235 Madi Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

235 Madi Court Southeast, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Madi Court have any available units?
235 Madi Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 235 Madi Court currently offering any rent specials?
235 Madi Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Madi Court pet-friendly?
No, 235 Madi Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 235 Madi Court offer parking?
No, 235 Madi Court does not offer parking.
Does 235 Madi Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Madi Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Madi Court have a pool?
No, 235 Madi Court does not have a pool.
Does 235 Madi Court have accessible units?
No, 235 Madi Court does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Madi Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Madi Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Madi Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Madi Court does not have units with air conditioning.
