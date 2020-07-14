All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Link Apartments Brookstown

150 Peters Creek Pkwy · (205) 479-5653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Westdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,018

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 528 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,731

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Link Apartments Brookstown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Link Apartments(R) Brookstown urban living community gives you everything you have been looking for in an apartment home in downtown Winston-Salem, NC. Experience soaring nine-foot ceilings, restaurant-quality gourmet kitchens, spacious & light interiors, &private patios with stunning views of BB&T Ballpark. Indulge in the benefits of a cyber cafe, relax on the edge of a saltwater pool, or enjoy a workout in the cutting-edge workout facility. This community offers an unparalleled living experience with resort-inspired amenities that will make you feel instantly at home. From our ideal downtown location, we put you near it all. Because of the central location, you’ll spend less time traveling to your destination, and more time enjoying life in Winston-Salem. It’s the best of both worlds, including a vibrant downtown scene and an accommodating home environment, and it’s ready for you to discover in Link Apartments(R) Brookstown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet (under 45 lbs), $350 per pet (over 45 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $25-$45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Link Apartments Brookstown have any available units?
Link Apartments Brookstown has 15 units available starting at $1,018 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Link Apartments Brookstown have?
Some of Link Apartments Brookstown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Link Apartments Brookstown currently offering any rent specials?
Link Apartments Brookstown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Link Apartments Brookstown pet-friendly?
Yes, Link Apartments Brookstown is pet friendly.
Does Link Apartments Brookstown offer parking?
Yes, Link Apartments Brookstown offers parking.
Does Link Apartments Brookstown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Link Apartments Brookstown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Link Apartments Brookstown have a pool?
Yes, Link Apartments Brookstown has a pool.
Does Link Apartments Brookstown have accessible units?
Yes, Link Apartments Brookstown has accessible units.
Does Link Apartments Brookstown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Link Apartments Brookstown has units with dishwashers.
