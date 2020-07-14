Link Apartments Brookstown

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly business center cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access

Link Apartments(R) Brookstown urban living community gives you everything you have been looking for in an apartment home in downtown Winston-Salem, NC. Experience soaring nine-foot ceilings, restaurant-quality gourmet kitchens, spacious & light interiors, &private patios with stunning views of BB&T Ballpark. Indulge in the benefits of a cyber cafe, relax on the edge of a saltwater pool, or enjoy a workout in the cutting-edge workout facility. This community offers an unparalleled living experience with resort-inspired amenities that will make you feel instantly at home. From our ideal downtown location, we put you near it all. Because of the central location, you’ll spend less time traveling to your destination, and more time enjoying life in Winston-Salem. It’s the best of both worlds, including a vibrant downtown scene and an accommodating home environment, and it’s ready for you to discover in Link Apartments(R) Brookstown.