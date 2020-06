Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is ideal for an executive type family. It is also ideal for persons that may want to work from home. There is a large home office area in the basement that is large enough for 2 individuals to work from home at same time. This home is also located in a very safe area as per my reports from surrounding neighbors.



A credit check fee of $50 and application fee of $50 are required.