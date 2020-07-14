Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance internet access sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving

Falcon Pointe is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood with a view of the city skyline and mature landscaping. However, we are located within minutes to Hanes Mall, I-40, Business 40, Baptist Hospital, and Forsyth Hospital.Falcon Pointe offers partially and fully renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden style apartments with hardwood floors, brushed nickel fixtures, neutral wall paint with semi-gloss trim, refinished counters, and refinished cabinets! Washer and dryer connections are available in most apartments homes.We offer a 24 hr. fitness center/sauna, swimming pool, on-site laundry facility, tennis court, basketball court, dog walk trails, and FREE WI-FI for our resident's utilizing the pool, clubhouse, on site laundry, and weight room.Also provided is professional 24 hour on call maintenance service. Our staff will respond to you promptly and efficiently to take the stress out of any issues you may encounter. CALL TODAY to learn how to become our newest neighbor!!!