All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like Falcon Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
Falcon Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Falcon Pointe

Open Now until 5:30pm
1901 Falcon Point Dr · (336) 439-3517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1901 Falcon Point Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1900-C · Avail. Aug 1

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 1900-K · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 941 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falcon Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Falcon Pointe is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood with a view of the city skyline and mature landscaping. However, we are located within minutes to Hanes Mall, I-40, Business 40, Baptist Hospital, and Forsyth Hospital.Falcon Pointe offers partially and fully renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden style apartments with hardwood floors, brushed nickel fixtures, neutral wall paint with semi-gloss trim, refinished counters, and refinished cabinets! Washer and dryer connections are available in most apartments homes.We offer a 24 hr. fitness center/sauna, swimming pool, on-site laundry facility, tennis court, basketball court, dog walk trails, and FREE WI-FI for our resident's utilizing the pool, clubhouse, on site laundry, and weight room.Also provided is professional 24 hour on call maintenance service. Our staff will respond to you promptly and efficiently to take the stress out of any issues you may encounter. CALL TODAY to learn how to become our newest neighbor!!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Deposit: $300.00 to one month rent - Based on credit
Additional: Building & Facility Fee: $15.00 per month. Water/Sewer/ Trash Included in Rent Price.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet per month
restrictions: Pet interview
Parking Details: Open parking throughout community.
Storage Details: Storage closet on each unit's private patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falcon Pointe have any available units?
Falcon Pointe has 2 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Falcon Pointe have?
Some of Falcon Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falcon Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Falcon Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falcon Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Falcon Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Falcon Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Falcon Pointe offers parking.
Does Falcon Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Falcon Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Falcon Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Falcon Pointe has a pool.
Does Falcon Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Falcon Pointe has accessible units.
Does Falcon Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falcon Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Falcon Pointe?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem Apartments with ParkingWinston-Salem Dog Friendly Apartments
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity