1407 Clover Street Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 Westend
Amenities
all utils included
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming studio apartment in West End District. All utilities included. Full bath and large walk in closet. Secured entrance to building. Street parking. Convenient to parks, hospitals, and schools. 1 year lease minimum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
