Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

2721 Cartier Drive

2721 Cartier Drive · (919) 378-1563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2721 Cartier Drive, Raleigh, NC 27608

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Available for Sept 4th Move-In : Inside-The-Beltline 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Glenwood Village Shopping. Covered Front Porch. 1st Floor Features Hardwoods Flooring In Living and Dining Rooms. Two Bedrooms, Full Bath in Hallway, and Kitchen. Entire 2nd Floor is a Master Bedroom Suite Sitting/Office Area, New Flooring, Large Walk-In Closet, and Full Bath. Deck Overlooking Fenced Backyard. Lawn Maintenance Included, Street Parking/No Driveway. Pets are Negotiable With a $25/Month Pet Fee Per Pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Cartier Drive have any available units?
2721 Cartier Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Cartier Drive have?
Some of 2721 Cartier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Cartier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Cartier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Cartier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2721 Cartier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2721 Cartier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Cartier Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 Cartier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Cartier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Cartier Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2721 Cartier Drive has a pool.
Does 2721 Cartier Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Cartier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Cartier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 Cartier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
