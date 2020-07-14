2721 Cartier Drive

Amenities
Available for Sept 4th Move-In : Inside-The-Beltline 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Glenwood Village Shopping. Covered Front Porch. 1st Floor Features Hardwoods Flooring In Living and Dining Rooms. Two Bedrooms, Full Bath in Hallway, and Kitchen. Entire 2nd Floor is a Master Bedroom Suite Sitting/Office Area, New Flooring, Large Walk-In Closet, and Full Bath. Deck Overlooking Fenced Backyard. Lawn Maintenance Included, Street Parking/No Driveway. Pets are Negotiable With a $25/Month Pet Fee Per Pet