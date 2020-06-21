Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest suite

408 Courthouse Drive Available 07/15/20 Beautiful End Unit 3 BR, 3 BA 2-Car Garage Townhome w/Guest Suite on Main Level in Town Hall Commons, Morrisville! Available in July 15! - Features lots of natural light, open floorplan w/wood flooring, and a guest suite w/full bath on the main level. Living room w/surround sound rear speakers and a gas logged fireplace. Kitchen w/ tile backsplash, hanging port rack, and 42' maple cabinets next to the breakfast area-leads to the backdoor to an exterior storage room and the extended cover porch, great for gathering! Upstairs w/Spacious Master BR w/cathedral ceiling, and a secondary BR. Master bathroom w/ a huge garden tub, double vanities, walk-in closets, Washer and dryer are included! Pool community in a convenient location. Mins to shopping, RTP, RDU, I-40, I-540, and more! Must See!! (the red wall in the master bedroom will be painted to neutral color*). Landlord manages the property.



(RLNE5855448)