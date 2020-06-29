Rent Calculator
201 Clusters Circle
201 Clusters Circle
201 Cluster Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
201 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC 28117
Oak Tree
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
3BR 2.5BA Cluster Home with 2 Car Garage - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage
(RLNE5527575)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Clusters Circle have any available units?
201 Clusters Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 201 Clusters Circle have?
Some of 201 Clusters Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 Clusters Circle currently offering any rent specials?
201 Clusters Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Clusters Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Clusters Circle is pet friendly.
Does 201 Clusters Circle offer parking?
Yes, 201 Clusters Circle offers parking.
Does 201 Clusters Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Clusters Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Clusters Circle have a pool?
No, 201 Clusters Circle does not have a pool.
Does 201 Clusters Circle have accessible units?
No, 201 Clusters Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Clusters Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Clusters Circle has units with dishwashers.
