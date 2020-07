Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator furnished bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill key fob access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring. We still encourage you to take an online tour, view floor plans, pricing, availability and photos. If you are interested in an in-person tour or a virtual tour, please contact our leasing team, we are happy to help you select your next apartment home.



Introducing LangTree Lake Norman Apartments in Mooresville, NC, where pristine waterfront views and impeccable amenities welcome you to a life of luxury. Breathe in the relaxing atmosphere and relish in the comfort provided by our exceptional finishes and sleek features. (+more)



Our one, two, and three-bedroom homes feature an ingenious design, making it easy for you to add your touch to the homes. The beauty of your new home is enhanced by the nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, beautiful cherry cabinets and lake views in select apartments. Wood style flooring an