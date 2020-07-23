/
iredell county
Last updated July 23 2020
133 Apartments for rent in Iredell County, NC📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,057
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover this beautiful suburb right outside of Charlotte with Signal Hill.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$918
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
9 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
3 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
32 Units Available
Braxton at Lake Norman
118 Plantation Creek Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1429 sqft
Spacious layouts with granite countertops and oversized bathtubs. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center with resistance theater, and 24-hour business center. Just minutes from Lake Norman Marina.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
2 Units Available
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bella Vista in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
2 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
13 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
23 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
224 E. Catawba Avenue
224 East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1548 sqft
Enjoy the front porch and large yard of this 1920s home just minutes from all downtown Mooresville has to offer. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has central heat and AC, washer and dryer hookups, and includes a refrigerator and stove.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
131 State Park Road
131 State Park Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
Nice ranch home with fresh paint and carpet throughout. Master suite and family room lead out to large covered porch and deck overlooking private back yard. Two car garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
637 Salisbury Road
637 Salisbury Road, Statesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
934 sqft
Cute 2BR 1BA Statesville bungalow home provides easy living with all rooms on one floor. Situated on a large lot with plenty of parking there's nothing to do except unpack! Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Armfield Street
205 Armfield Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1258 sqft
Reduced! HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free. This cute bungalow features a sweet front covered porch.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
236 Mott Road
236 Mott Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2120 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
251 Grayland Road
251 Grayland Road, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1425 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and wonderful patio for your pleasure. Nice kitchen with plenty of storage and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
350 Caldwell Avenue
350 Caldwell Avenue, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Just what you were looking for! Everything here has been refurbished, new paint, carpets and more! Nice quiet dead end street and a great private back yard. All of this for only $750.00 per month and it includes water and the landscaping.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
620 S Main St Unit 16
620 South Main Street, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
620 S Main St Unit 16 - Property Id: 100814 Near Downtown Mooresville, Close to Lowes Home Improvement headquarters and across from little league stadium/park. Unit #16 available August 10th. Rear Yard. Two parking spaces. Renovated in 2019.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
650 S Main St Unit 2
650 South Main Street, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Unit Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 650 S Main St Unit 2 - Property Id: 325620 Near Downtown Mooresville, Close to Lowes Home Improvement headquarters and across from little league stadium/park. Unit #2 available August 1st.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Iredell County area include York Technical College, Guilford College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and Rock Hill have apartments for rent.
