95 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC

Finding an apartment in Mooresville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Waterlynn
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
4 Units Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$872
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
$
16 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
$
13 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
$
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
24 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.

1 Unit Available
70 Spencer Ave
70 Spencer Ave, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
840 sqft
70 Spencer; Cute home across the street from Magla Park - Spacious 1 bedroom home that is move in ready. New carpet in living room and new laminate flooring in foyer.

Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
202 Welton Way
202 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Morrison Plantation Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Morrison Plantation. Gas fireplace in living room. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, recreational areas, No pets (RLNE2844239)

Waterlynn
1 Unit Available
118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D
118 Walnut Cove Drive, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- A stunning townhome with fantastic details throughout located in southern Mooresville. Close to shops, dining and entertainment in downtown Mooresville. Just minutes to Lowe's Corporate, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and I-77.

1 Unit Available
630 S Main St 15
630 South Main Street, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Unit 15 Available 07/01/20 630 S Main St Unit #15 - Property Id: 296202 Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants. Unit #15 available July 1st. Under renovation with new carpet, paint and flooring.

1 Unit Available
106 Locomotive Ln 104
106 Locomotive Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Locomotive - Property Id: 294250 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294250 Property Id 294250 (RLNE5832773)

1 Unit Available
640 S Main St 6
640 S Main St, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
640 S Main St #06 Private Yard - Property Id: 130070 Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants. Unit #06 available now with private fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
610 S Main St, Unit 28
610 S Main St, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
610 S Main St, Unit 28 - Property Id: 96571 Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website for appointment: www.600southmain.

Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
224 E. Catawba Avenue
224 East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1548 sqft
Enjoy the front porch and large yard of this 1920s home just minutes from all downtown Mooresville has to offer. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has central heat and AC, washer and dryer hookups, and includes a refrigerator and stove.

1 Unit Available
121 Coronilla Road
121 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3368 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Curtis Pond
1 Unit Available
135 Renville Place
135 Renville Place, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2383 sqft
Desirable Curtis Pond subdivision offers community clubhouse pool and playground! Beautiful 4 BR + LOFT home has 3 full baths and ~2400 s.f.

1 Unit Available
114 Rockhopper Lane
114 Rockhopper Ln, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2414 sqft
Almost new 2 story home in Crosby Woods. Family Room with fireplace, main floor study, and Kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island.

1 Unit Available
121 Collenton Lane
121 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2480 sqft
Open floorplan offers many unique features, upstairs loft, tile floors, granite countertops, gas fireplace, built in desk and a garage & more. Enjoy the best of nature from screened porch w/wooded views & sounds of quiet stream in back.

1 Unit Available
122 Sawhorse Drive
122 Sawhorse Drive, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2016 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for Mooresville, NC

Known as Race City USA, Mooresville is home to more than 60 NASCAR teams and their garage shops. Plus, many NASCAR drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne and Greg Biffle make their home in Mooresville.

About 20 miles north of Charlotte, Mooresville is a town of just over 32,000 people. Nicknamed "Dirty Mo" by famous resident NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., its economy revolves around the NASCAR industry. What was once just a railroad depot has grown into a thriving, yet laid-back community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mooresville, NC

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

