Apartment List
/
NC
/
mooresville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC with garage

Mooresville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Waterlynn
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
121 Collenton Lane
121 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2480 sqft
Open floorplan offers many unique features, upstairs loft, tile floors, granite countertops, gas fireplace, built in desk and a garage & more. Enjoy the best of nature from screened porch w/wooded views & sounds of quiet stream in back.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
202 Welton Way
202 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Morrison Plantation Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Morrison Plantation. Gas fireplace in living room. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, recreational areas, No pets (RLNE2844239)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
139 Springwood Lane
139 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
139 Springwood Lane Available 07/14/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5849062)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
195 Clusters Circle
195 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1527 sqft
195 Clusters Circle Available 07/14/20 1527SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5849063)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Reed Creek
1 Unit Available
102 Easy Street
102 Easy Street, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2176 sqft
Welcome to Easy Street! Spacious home with side-load garage in a great location close to I-77, shopping and restaurants. Cooking will be a delight in the kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and S/S appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
127 Beam Drive
127 Beam Drive, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1560 sqft
Beautiful new construction home completed May 2020 in small private neighborhood, corner lot. This 3 bedroom with loft/bonus area, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
145 E Beacon Drive E
145 Beacon Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1782 sqft
Call Owner @ 980-428-3733 for appointments. Its a Brand New Townhome Unit #1007E

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
141 Walmsley Place
141 Walmsley Road, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1940 sqft
Location, Location Location!! 3 Br, 2 Bath with a fenced yard in walking distance to shopping , min to I 77, in a subdivision with pool, tennis courts and walking trails.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
203 Blossom Ridge Drive
203 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3547 sqft
Well maintained 2-story home with just over 3,500 sq/ft For Rent in the popular Byers Creek community! Main level has Foyer entry that leads to an Office, Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, gourmet Kitchen

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
107 Vincent Place - 103
107 Vincent Pl, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1053 sqft
Be the first to call North Main Village home! Accepting applications now on these brand new, luxurious 2 bed/2 bath condominiums.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
151 Springwood Lane
151 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1432 sqft
151 Springwood Lane Available 06/02/20 1432SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5738522)

1 of 18

Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
142 Green Dragon Court
142 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
Well maintained RANCH home in downtown Mooresville For Rent! Freshly painted interior, new carpet in bedrooms, new laminate floor in Great Room, new granite counters in Kitchen, newer stainless appliances and newer light fixtures! Floor Plan has

1 of 35

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
175 Clusters Circle
175 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
3BR 2.5BA Cluster Home with 2 Car Garage - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5521724)

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
144 Springwood Lane
144 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
144 Springwood Lane Available 04/15/20 1480SF 3BR 2BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5668483)

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Mooresville

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Wood Duck Loop
218 Wood Duck Loop, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2446 sqft
218 Wood Duck Loop; Large private and wooded lot. - Move in ready spacious home on large private and wooded lot with limited seasonal views of Lake Norman. Nice large covered rocking chair style front porch.
City Guide for Mooresville, NC

Known as Race City USA, Mooresville is home to more than 60 NASCAR teams and their garage shops. Plus, many NASCAR drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne and Greg Biffle make their home in Mooresville.

About 20 miles north of Charlotte, Mooresville is a town of just over 32,000 people. Nicknamed "Dirty Mo" by famous resident NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., its economy revolves around the NASCAR industry. What was once just a railroad depot has grown into a thriving, yet laid-back community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville 3 BedroomsMooresville Accessible ApartmentsMooresville Apartments with Balcony
Mooresville Apartments with GarageMooresville Apartments with GymMooresville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMooresville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMooresville Apartments with Parking
Mooresville Apartments with PoolMooresville Apartments with Washer-DryerMooresville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMooresville Furnished ApartmentsMooresville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College