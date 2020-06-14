31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC

Apartment List
Located just 20 miles north of Charlotte, Mooresville, NC, is chock full of fun and opportunity. This small town with plenty of urban amenities offers plenty of one-bedroom apartm... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
674 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
759 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Waterlynn
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
810 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
13 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
16 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
656 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 Locomotive Ln 104
106 Locomotive Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
Locomotive - Property Id: 294250 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294250 Property Id 294250 (RLNE5832773)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
70 Spencer Ave
70 Spencer Ave, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
840 sqft
70 Spencer; Cute home across the street from Magla Park - Spacious 1 bedroom home that is move in ready. New carpet in living room and new laminate flooring in foyer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
527 Boger Street
527 Boger Street, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
748 sqft
Spacious one bedroom bungalow style duplex. Located close to downtown Mooresville. Neutral paint and floors. Lawn maintenance included.
Results within 5 miles of Mooresville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
789 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
19 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1015 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Antiquity
31 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,094
730 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
771 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
8 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
926 sqft
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Mooresville
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
784 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.

Mooresville City Guide

Located just 20 miles north of Charlotte, Mooresville, NC, is chock full of fun and opportunity. This small town with plenty of urban amenities offers plenty of one-bedroom apartments for those new to town. With a little extra square footage, one-bedroom apartments are a great choice for the young professional and couples.

Affordable Rentals in Mooresville

With one-bedroom apartments starting in low-800s, renting here is affordable. Several apartment communities like the Marquis at Morrison Plantation or the Fountains at Mooresville Town Square offer expansive square footage, a private patio or balcony and a whole host of other amenities. At more than 800 sq. ft for some units, a one bedroom can offer a lot of value for the space.

The best time to look is in the beginning of the summer or after the Thanksgiving holiday. After all, as a NASCAR town, things tend to fill up quickly during the season.

Industry and Employment

As the hometown of NASCAR and famous figures like Dale Earnhardt Jr., it should come as no surprise that there are plenty of job opportunities in the racing industry. However, that doesn't mean newcomers should limit their job search to things related to race cars. Manufacturing, wholesale and retail make up a surprising 37 percent of the job market. The poverty level in Mooresville is another big thumbs up. It's 44 percent lower than the national average, so while it might be tough to find a job, many pay a living wage.

Things to Do in Mooresville

There's plenty to do in this small town with a population of just over 34,000 people. More than 20 restaurants mean there's always a place to grab a bite or entertain guests. Plenty of shopping means residents don't need to make the trek into neighboring Charlotte to take care of grocery shopping. There are 10 stores in Mooresville. With day-to-day errands taken care of, there's still lots to look at in this suburban town.

Explore any one of the six local parks to get in some hiking, hit a ball around or just enjoy the year round nice weather. Feel like a race car driver at the indoor go-kart racing spot, or buy tickets to the next big race. Mooresville isn't known as Race City for nothing. A trip to the Penske South Racing Facility is a great way to get a look behind the scenes and under the hood of some of the world's fastest land vehicles. It's all available in Mooresville. Not to mention easy access to water sports on Lake Norman.

Getting Around in Mooresville

Before moving to Mooresville, a car is an essential investment. There is almost no public transportation available, so any errands will need a car. Some neighborhoods score well for walkability, but that won't do a lot for the morning commute. Living in areas like Morrison Plantation might mean only firing up the car to get to work, but it is a car-dependent area. So, figure in the cost of a vehicle when shopping for a one-bedroom apartment in Mooresville.

June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mooresville rents declined significantly over the past month

Mooresville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mooresville stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mooresville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mooresville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Mooresville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Mooresville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mooresville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mooresville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Mooresville.
    • While Mooresville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mooresville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mooresville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

