31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC

Located just 20 miles north of Charlotte, Mooresville, NC, is chock full of fun and opportunity. This small town with plenty of urban amenities offers plenty of one-bedroom apartments for those new to town. With a little extra square footage, one-bedroom apartments are a great choice for the young professional and couples.

Affordable Rentals in Mooresville

With one-bedroom apartments starting in low-800s, renting here is affordable. Several apartment communities like the Marquis at Morrison Plantation or the Fountains at Mooresville Town Square offer expansive square footage, a private patio or balcony and a whole host of other amenities. At more than 800 sq. ft for some units, a one bedroom can offer a lot of value for the space.

The best time to look is in the beginning of the summer or after the Thanksgiving holiday. After all, as a NASCAR town, things tend to fill up quickly during the season.

Industry and Employment

As the hometown of NASCAR and famous figures like Dale Earnhardt Jr., it should come as no surprise that there are plenty of job opportunities in the racing industry. However, that doesn't mean newcomers should limit their job search to things related to race cars. Manufacturing, wholesale and retail make up a surprising 37 percent of the job market. The poverty level in Mooresville is another big thumbs up. It's 44 percent lower than the national average, so while it might be tough to find a job, many pay a living wage.

Things to Do in Mooresville

There's plenty to do in this small town with a population of just over 34,000 people. More than 20 restaurants mean there's always a place to grab a bite or entertain guests. Plenty of shopping means residents don't need to make the trek into neighboring Charlotte to take care of grocery shopping. There are 10 stores in Mooresville. With day-to-day errands taken care of, there's still lots to look at in this suburban town.

Explore any one of the six local parks to get in some hiking, hit a ball around or just enjoy the year round nice weather. Feel like a race car driver at the indoor go-kart racing spot, or buy tickets to the next big race. Mooresville isn't known as Race City for nothing. A trip to the Penske South Racing Facility is a great way to get a look behind the scenes and under the hood of some of the world's fastest land vehicles. It's all available in Mooresville. Not to mention easy access to water sports on Lake Norman.

Getting Around in Mooresville

Before moving to Mooresville, a car is an essential investment. There is almost no public transportation available, so any errands will need a car. Some neighborhoods score well for walkability, but that won't do a lot for the morning commute. Living in areas like Morrison Plantation might mean only firing up the car to get to work, but it is a car-dependent area. So, figure in the cost of a vehicle when shopping for a one-bedroom apartment in Mooresville.