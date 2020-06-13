Apartment List
/
NC
/
mooresville
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
16 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Waterlynn
16 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
224 E. Catawba Avenue
224 East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1548 sqft
Enjoy the front porch and large yard of this 1920s home just minutes from all downtown Mooresville has to offer. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has central heat and AC, washer and dryer hookups, and includes a refrigerator and stove.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Coronilla Road
121 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, NC
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Curtis Pond
1 Unit Available
135 Renville Place
135 Renville Place, Mooresville, NC
Desirable Curtis Pond subdivision offers community clubhouse pool and playground! Beautiful 4 BR + LOFT home has 3 full baths and ~2400 s.f.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
114 Rockhopper Lane
114 Rockhopper Ln, Mooresville, NC
Almost new 2 story home in Crosby Woods. Family Room with fireplace, main floor study, and Kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Collenton Lane
121 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, NC
Open floorplan offers many unique features, upstairs loft, tile floors, granite countertops, gas fireplace, built in desk and a garage & more. Enjoy the best of nature from screened porch w/wooded views & sounds of quiet stream in back.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
122 Sawhorse Drive
122 Sawhorse Drive, Mooresville, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
195 Clusters Circle
195 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1527 sqft
195 Clusters Circle Available 07/14/20 1527SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5849063)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 High Bluff Circle
135 High Bluff Court, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1480 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
266 Indian Paint Brush Drive
266 Indian Paintbrush Drive, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Come see this beautiful home located in the desirable Cedacroft Subdivision. All pets allowed. $300 per pet per year. Stunning vinyl floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Reed Creek
1 Unit Available
102 Easy Street
102 Easy Street, Mooresville, NC
Welcome to Easy Street! Spacious home with side-load garage in a great location close to I-77, shopping and restaurants. Cooking will be a delight in the kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and S/S appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
127 Beam Drive
127 Beam Drive, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1560 sqft
Beautiful new construction home completed May 2020 in small private neighborhood, corner lot. This 3 bedroom with loft/bonus area, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
145 E Beacon Drive E
145 Beacon Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1782 sqft
Call Owner @ 980-428-3733 for appointments. Its a Brand New Townhome Unit #1007E

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
107 Torridge Ave
107 Torridge Avenue, Mooresville, NC
Enjoy this gorgeous European style home situated in the Strafford at Langtree subdivision of Mooresville! This beautiful open floorplan is accented with hardwood flooring and crown moldings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
141 Walmsley Place
141 Walmsley Road, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1940 sqft
Location, Location Location!! 3 Br, 2 Bath with a fenced yard in walking distance to shopping , min to I 77, in a subdivision with pool, tennis courts and walking trails.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
137 Beverly Chase Lane
137 Beverly Chase Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1878 sqft
Beautiful 2 story town-home located/desirable Cypress Landing. MGSD school district. Convenient location close to interstate, shopping and more! Sunroom with views of a wooded area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
203 Blossom Ridge Drive
203 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC
Well maintained 2-story home with just over 3,500 sq/ft For Rent in the popular Byers Creek community! Main level has Foyer entry that leads to an Office, Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, gourmet Kitchen

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
151 Springwood Lane
151 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1432 sqft
151 Springwood Lane Available 06/02/20 1432SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5738522)

June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mooresville rents declined significantly over the past month

Mooresville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mooresville stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mooresville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mooresville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Mooresville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Mooresville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mooresville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mooresville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Mooresville.
    • While Mooresville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mooresville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mooresville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville 3 BedroomsMooresville Accessible ApartmentsMooresville Apartments with Balcony
    Mooresville Apartments with GarageMooresville Apartments with GymMooresville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMooresville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMooresville Apartments with Parking
    Mooresville Apartments with PoolMooresville Apartments with Washer-DryerMooresville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMooresville Furnished ApartmentsMooresville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
    Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
    Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    York Technical CollegeCatawba College
    Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
    Davidson College