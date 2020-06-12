63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC

With a 12.2% vacancy rate and a median rent of $928 per month, finding a two-bedroom in Mooresville will not be a challenge. There are far more properties available for rent here than in the typical American city. With a $61,458 median household income, it serves as an easy place to get ahead. For families and individuals alike, this city provides a wealth of opportunities for its residents.

More importantly, Mooresville is a surprisingly cool place to call home.

There are more than 60 NASCAR from here, including some of the greatest in the sport, like Greg Biffle, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon. With the nickname of "Race City USA," the city is also home to three great automotive museums:

Memory Lane Motorsports

North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame

Our Dream Auto Museum and Restorations

Where to Live

There are plenty areas to consider when looking to rent a two-bedroom in Mooresville. The key is to position yourself in a place where traveling on N.C. 150 is not necessary. The main issue there is the heavy traffic congestion. However, the city does have a "road widening project" in the works that could dramatically improve this issue.

With that said, stick to one of the central areas:

Hope Park: There are many streets sitting on the south side of this park. You will be safe with anything near Morrison Plantation Pkwy. For optimal commuting, your best bet will be to consider no further out than where Plantation Ridge Dr meets Montibello Dr.

There are many streets sitting on the south side of this park. You will be safe with anything near Morrison Plantation Pkwy. For optimal commuting, your best bet will be to consider no further out than where Plantation Ridge Dr meets Montibello Dr. Iredell Ave & Main St: This is an area that's travelable by foot and perfect location for anyone looking for suburb style living. This neighborhood offers plenty of two-bedrooms units. To remain in a convenient location, consider living as far as Wilson Ave on the south side of Main St and Oak St to the north side.

This is an area that's travelable by foot and perfect location for anyone looking for suburb style living. This neighborhood offers plenty of two-bedrooms units. To remain in a convenient location, consider living as far as Wilson Ave on the south side of Main St and Oak St to the north side. Plaza Drive West: This street spans across both sides of Interstate 77 and offers entry and exit points on both sides. The west part reaches the Hope Park neighborhood, where a two-bedroom Mooresville apartment can run an easy $1,000-1,200 per month. The east side of the interstate offers much more affordable living options, with many units here renting for $750-900 monthly.

Living in Mooresville

Are you a racing fan? If so, it is clear that Mooresville has plenty to offer. Besides the great auto museums, you can go to JR Motorsports (home of Dale Earnhardt Jr's team), where you can see how professional race car building works. This building also houses many exciting exhibits, some of which include real crashed cars.

What else is there to do? Here are some things you might enjoy doing here: