Apartment List
/
NC
/
mooresville
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM

63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC

With a 12.2% vacancy rate and a median rent of $928 per month, finding a two-bedroom in Mooresville will not be a challenge. There are far more properties available for rent here ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1064 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1110 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Waterlynn
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
17 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$872
976 sqft
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
11 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
139 Springwood Lane
139 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
139 Springwood Lane Available 07/14/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5849062)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
630 S Main St 15
630 South Main Street, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Unit 15 Available 07/01/20 630 S Main St Unit #15 - Property Id: 296202 Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants. Unit #15 available July 1st. Under renovation with new carpet, paint and flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
640 S Main St 6
640 S Main St, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
640 S Main St #06 Private Yard - Property Id: 130070 Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants. Unit #06 available now with private fenced backyard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
610 S Main St, Unit 28
610 S Main St, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
610 S Main St, Unit 28 - Property Id: 96571 Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website for appointment: www.600southmain.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterlynn
1 Unit Available
118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D
118 Walnut Cove Drive, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1235 sqft
- A stunning townhome with fantastic details throughout located in southern Mooresville. Close to shops, dining and entertainment in downtown Mooresville. Just minutes to Lowe's Corporate, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and I-77.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunridge
1 Unit Available
181 Forest Ridge Rd
181 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Two bedroom townhome - Beautiful two bedroom town home just minutes away from everything. Freeway access is just around the corner and the new Costco and Sports store are also minutes away. Lowes corporate is a quick drive.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
202 Welton Way
202 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Morrison Plantation Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Morrison Plantation. Gas fireplace in living room. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, recreational areas, No pets (RLNE2844239)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Reed Creek
1 Unit Available
141 Talbert Town Loop
141 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1677 sqft
Meticulously maintained 2-story townhome near downtown Mooresville For Rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 Vincent Place - 103
107 Vincent Pl, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1053 sqft
Be the first to call North Main Village home! Accepting applications now on these brand new, luxurious 2 bed/2 bath condominiums.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
167 Portstown Way
167 Portestown Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
167 Portstown Way;Cute 2Br, townhome Community has pool and walking trails! - Location! Cute 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 29

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
431 W Statesville Ave
431 West Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
431 W Statesville Ave Available 04/13/20 New home with Plenty of Room - Older home with a lot of charm! Spacious rooms, an archway in the living room, granite countertops in the kitchen and a laundry/mudroom leading to the back yard, all with

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.

Mooresville City Guide

With a 12.2% vacancy rate and a median rent of $928 per month, finding a two-bedroom in Mooresville will not be a challenge. There are far more properties available for rent here than in the typical American city. With a $61,458 median household income, it serves as an easy place to get ahead. For families and individuals alike, this city provides a wealth of opportunities for its residents. More importantly, Mooresville is a surprisingly cool place to call home. There are more than 60 NASCAR

View full City Guide

With a 12.2% vacancy rate and a median rent of $928 per month, finding a two-bedroom in Mooresville will not be a challenge. There are far more properties available for rent here than in the typical American city. With a $61,458 median household income, it serves as an easy place to get ahead. For families and individuals alike, this city provides a wealth of opportunities for its residents.

More importantly, Mooresville is a surprisingly cool place to call home.

There are more than 60 NASCAR from here, including some of the greatest in the sport, like Greg Biffle, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon. With the nickname of "Race City USA," the city is also home to three great automotive museums:

  • Memory Lane Motorsports
  • North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame
  • Our Dream Auto Museum and Restorations

Where to Live

There are plenty areas to consider when looking to rent a two-bedroom in Mooresville. The key is to position yourself in a place where traveling on N.C. 150 is not necessary. The main issue there is the heavy traffic congestion. However, the city does have a "road widening project" in the works that could dramatically improve this issue.

With that said, stick to one of the central areas:

  • Hope Park: There are many streets sitting on the south side of this park. You will be safe with anything near Morrison Plantation Pkwy. For optimal commuting, your best bet will be to consider no further out than where Plantation Ridge Dr meets Montibello Dr.
  • Iredell Ave & Main St: This is an area that's travelable by foot and perfect location for anyone looking for suburb style living. This neighborhood offers plenty of two-bedrooms units. To remain in a convenient location, consider living as far as Wilson Ave on the south side of Main St and Oak St to the north side.
  • Plaza Drive West: This street spans across both sides of Interstate 77 and offers entry and exit points on both sides. The west part reaches the Hope Park neighborhood, where a two-bedroom Mooresville apartment can run an easy $1,000-1,200 per month. The east side of the interstate offers much more affordable living options, with many units here renting for $750-900 monthly.

Living in Mooresville

Are you a racing fan? If so, it is clear that Mooresville has plenty to offer. Besides the great auto museums, you can go to JR Motorsports (home of Dale Earnhardt Jr's team), where you can see how professional race car building works. This building also houses many exciting exhibits, some of which include real crashed cars.

What else is there to do? Here are some things you might enjoy doing here:

  • A full-size game of golf by the water at Trump National Golf Club.
  • Racing go-karts at the GoPro Motorplex or at The Pit Indoor Kart Racing.
  • Visiting the Lazy 5 Ranch, an exotic animal zoo and the city's top-rated tourist attraction.
  • Item hunting at Lake Norman Antique Mall on E Plaza Dr or checking out the antique displays at Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery.

June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mooresville rents declined significantly over the past month

Mooresville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mooresville stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mooresville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mooresville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Mooresville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Mooresville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mooresville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mooresville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Mooresville.
    • While Mooresville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mooresville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mooresville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville 3 BedroomsMooresville Accessible ApartmentsMooresville Apartments with Balcony
    Mooresville Apartments with GarageMooresville Apartments with GymMooresville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMooresville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMooresville Apartments with Parking
    Mooresville Apartments with PoolMooresville Apartments with Washer-DryerMooresville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMooresville Furnished ApartmentsMooresville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
    Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
    Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    York Technical CollegeCatawba College
    Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
    Davidson College