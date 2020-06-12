63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC
Mooresville City Guide
With a 12.2% vacancy rate and a median rent of $928 per month, finding a two-bedroom in Mooresville will not be a challenge. There are far more properties available for rent here than in the typical American city. With a $61,458 median household income, it serves as an easy place to get ahead. For families and individuals alike, this city provides a wealth of opportunities for its residents.

More importantly, Mooresville is a surprisingly cool place to call home.

There are more than 60 NASCAR from here, including some of the greatest in the sport, like Greg Biffle, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon. With the nickname of "Race City USA," the city is also home to three great automotive museums:
With a 12.2% vacancy rate and a median rent of $928 per month, finding a two-bedroom in Mooresville will not be a challenge. There are far more properties available for rent here than in the typical American city. With a $61,458 median household income, it serves as an easy place to get ahead. For families and individuals alike, this city provides a wealth of opportunities for its residents.
More importantly, Mooresville is a surprisingly cool place to call home.
There are more than 60 NASCAR from here, including some of the greatest in the sport, like Greg Biffle, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon. With the nickname of "Race City USA," the city is also home to three great automotive museums:
- Memory Lane Motorsports
- North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame
- Our Dream Auto Museum and Restorations
Where to Live
There are plenty areas to consider when looking to rent a two-bedroom in Mooresville. The key is to position yourself in a place where traveling on N.C. 150 is not necessary. The main issue there is the heavy traffic congestion. However, the city does have a "road widening project" in the works that could dramatically improve this issue.
With that said, stick to one of the central areas:
- Hope Park: There are many streets sitting on the south side of this park. You will be safe with anything near Morrison Plantation Pkwy. For optimal commuting, your best bet will be to consider no further out than where Plantation Ridge Dr meets Montibello Dr.
- Iredell Ave & Main St: This is an area that's travelable by foot and perfect location for anyone looking for suburb style living. This neighborhood offers plenty of two-bedrooms units. To remain in a convenient location, consider living as far as Wilson Ave on the south side of Main St and Oak St to the north side.
- Plaza Drive West: This street spans across both sides of Interstate 77 and offers entry and exit points on both sides. The west part reaches the Hope Park neighborhood, where a two-bedroom Mooresville apartment can run an easy $1,000-1,200 per month. The east side of the interstate offers much more affordable living options, with many units here renting for $750-900 monthly.
Living in Mooresville
Are you a racing fan? If so, it is clear that Mooresville has plenty to offer. Besides the great auto museums, you can go to JR Motorsports (home of Dale Earnhardt Jr's team), where you can see how professional race car building works. This building also houses many exciting exhibits, some of which include real crashed cars.
What else is there to do? Here are some things you might enjoy doing here:
- A full-size game of golf by the water at Trump National Golf Club.
- Racing go-karts at the GoPro Motorplex or at The Pit Indoor Kart Racing.
- Visiting the Lazy 5 Ranch, an exotic animal zoo and the city's top-rated tourist attraction.
- Item hunting at Lake Norman Antique Mall on E Plaza Dr or checking out the antique displays at Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery.
June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Mooresville rents declined significantly over the past month
Mooresville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mooresville stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mooresville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mooresville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Mooresville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Mooresville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mooresville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Mooresville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Mooresville.
- While Mooresville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mooresville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mooresville.
