Apartment List
/
NC
/
mooresville
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,196
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
106 Locomotive Ln 104
106 Locomotive Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Locomotive - Property Id: 294250 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294250 Property Id 294250 (RLNE5832773)

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
109 Grayfox Drive
109 Grayfox Court, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3381 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY, Beautiful Floorplan offers a Front Porch, Private Fenced Backyard with 2 Car ATTACHED Garage, Mud Room, Open Floorplan w/Formal Living & Dining. Bedroom on Main can be a playroom or in law suite.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
127 Beam Drive
127 Beam Drive, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
Beautiful new construction home completed May 2020 in small private neighborhood, corner lot. This 3 bedroom with loft/bonus area, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
131 Rusty Nail Drive
131 Rusty Nail Drive, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2712 sqft
2-story home in the established Kistler Mill neighborhood located in the Mooresville Graded School District For Rent! New carpet and fresh paint throughout! Main level has hardwoods at entry and on stairwell, Formal Dining, Living Room, Laundry with

1 of 33

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
125 Summerwood Drive
125 Summerwood Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1360 sqft
Wonderful Mooresville Location! Convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate. Spacious Great Room features gas log fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Kitchen includes Breakfast Bar/Island. Refrigerator also included.

1 of 1

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
107 Kensington St
107 Kensington Street, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1548 sqft
Mooresville 3 Bedroom Home for rent near Lake Norman High School - Popular Saussy Burbank Home For Rent in Water Oak! Floor plan has main level with entry into large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen and Laundry Closet

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
128 Steinbeck Way
128 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All brick construction with granite, hardwoods and ceramic tile. Located directly adjacent to Lowes and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Let the condo do the talking and come check it out today.
Results within 1 mile of Mooresville

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
323 McCrary Road
323 Mccrary Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4051 sqft
Absolutely STUNNING home w/casual elegance located in one of the most tranquil and picturesque lakefront neighborhoods of Mooresville.

1 of 37

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
125 Stumpy Creek Rd
125 Stumpy Creek Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1723 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch home furnished with an in-ground pool in Mooresville! Split floor plan offers foyer at entry. Living room with fireplace, dining room with table that seats up to 12.
Results within 5 miles of Mooresville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,105
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
2 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19836 Deer Valley Court
19836 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
19836 Deer Valley Court Available 07/19/20 2BD/2BATH Condo One Level in Cornelius Community with Amenities - Great Condition. First floor condo in Alexander Chase. Living area adjoins formal dining area. Kitchen includes all appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
21256 Hickory Street
21256 Hickory Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Top Floor Unit In Mill Creek! - Spacious top unit with smooth high ceilings, gas log fireplace, living room, large eat-in kitchen that overlooks the front balcony. Large master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and a private back balcony.

1 of 34

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18452 W Catawba Ave
18452 West Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2138 sqft
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit in desirable Harborside Community. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main floor. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and island.

July 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mooresville rents declined significantly over the past month

Mooresville rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mooresville stand at $970 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,131 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mooresville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Mooresville over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Mooresville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Mooresville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Mooresville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mooresville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,131 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mooresville fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mooresville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mooresville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville 3 BedroomsMooresville Accessible ApartmentsMooresville Apartments with Balcony
    Mooresville Apartments with GarageMooresville Apartments with GymMooresville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMooresville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMooresville Apartments with Parking
    Mooresville Apartments with PoolMooresville Apartments with Washer-DryerMooresville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMooresville Furnished ApartmentsMooresville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
    Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
    Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    York Technical CollegeCatawba College
    Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
    Davidson College