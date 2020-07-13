83 Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC with pool

Apartment List
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$873
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,124
1358 sqft
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Verified



Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waterlynn
118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D
118 Walnut Cove Drive, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- A stunning townhome with fantastic details throughout located in southern Mooresville. Close to shops, dining and entertainment in downtown Mooresville. Just minutes to Lowe's Corporate, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and I-77.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
146-D Marakery Road
146 Marakery Rd, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home In MGSD with Community Pool! - Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Mooresville Graded School District. Convenient location. Community pool. Neutral colors. (RLNE4779746)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
135 High Bluff Circle
135 High Bluff Court, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1480 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
138 E Morehouse Avenue
138 East Morehouse Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
1.5 story home in the popular Water Oak community in Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Living Room that is open to the Dining area, Kitchen with eating bar, Laundry Closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
146 Marakery Road
146 Marakery Road, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Mooresville Graded School District. Convenient location. Community pool. Neutral colors.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
194 N Cromwell Drive
194 North Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2495 sqft
Stunning Executive Rental in the Kensington Village community of Mooresville. A 5 bedroom house with formal dining, beautiful kitchen, and close to the community pool. Available July 1st, this rental home will not disappoint.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
167 Portstown Way
167 Portestown Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
167 Portstown Way;Cute 2Br, townhome Community has pool and walking trails! - Location! Cute 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 33

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
125 Summerwood Drive
125 Summerwood Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1360 sqft
Wonderful Mooresville Location! Convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate. Spacious Great Room features gas log fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Kitchen includes Breakfast Bar/Island. Refrigerator also included.

1 of 1

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
107 Kensington St
107 Kensington Street, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1548 sqft
Mooresville 3 Bedroom Home for rent near Lake Norman High School - Popular Saussy Burbank Home For Rent in Water Oak! Floor plan has main level with entry into large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen and Laundry Closet
Results within 1 mile of Mooresville

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
153 Ashford Hollow Ln
153 Ashford Hollow Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1980 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath homs is located in the Bridgeport community at Exit 31 in Mooresville. The community features a pool, playground, boat ramp, tennis courts & dry dock storage yard.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
107 Duxbury Drive
107 Duxbury Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1255 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,255 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
125 Stumpy Creek Rd
125 Stumpy Creek Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1723 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch home furnished with an in-ground pool in Mooresville! Split floor plan offers foyer at entry. Living room with fireplace, dining room with table that seats up to 12.
Results within 5 miles of Mooresville
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified



Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.

July 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mooresville rents declined significantly over the past month

Mooresville rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mooresville stand at $970 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,131 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mooresville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Mooresville over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Mooresville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Mooresville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Mooresville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mooresville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,131 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mooresville fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mooresville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mooresville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

