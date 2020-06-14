Apartment List
/
NC
/
mooresville
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Waterlynn
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Results within 5 miles of Mooresville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,025
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
20101 Henderson Road
20101 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT first floor Lake Norman condo For Rent! Newer flooring in main areas and newer fixtures. Great Room has fireplace and is open to Dining Room.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Master Suite with lake views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
19909 Henderson Road
19909 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
999 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT SECOND FLOOR condo on Lake Norman! The Entry Hall leads to the Great Room with wood burning fireplace, there is a galley style Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer and Dining Room with sliding

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
726 Southwest Drive
726 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
937 sqft
726 Southwest Drive - Every day really is vacation with the most beautiful views of Lake Norman from your private balcony and master bedroom! Nicely furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo available in Davidson Landing, perfect for easy life at the lake

1 of 41

Last updated April 25 at 04:00pm
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
Results within 10 miles of Mooresville
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
52 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107
7831 Spinnaker Bay Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
922 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Waterfront condo on Lake Norman- boat and jet ski slip! - This south facing condo provides an excellent view of Lake Norman from the well appointed two bedroom two bath condo. Beautifully fully furnished waterfront condo.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
13019 West Douglas Park Drive
13019 W Douglas Park Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in sought after Douglas Park community. Spacious kitchen and Dining Area. Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level. Large living room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms.

June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mooresville Rent Report. Mooresville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mooresville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mooresville rents declined significantly over the past month

Mooresville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mooresville stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mooresville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mooresville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Mooresville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Mooresville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mooresville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mooresville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Mooresville.
    • While Mooresville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mooresville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mooresville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville 3 BedroomsMooresville Accessible ApartmentsMooresville Apartments with Balcony
    Mooresville Apartments with GarageMooresville Apartments with GymMooresville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMooresville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMooresville Apartments with Parking
    Mooresville Apartments with PoolMooresville Apartments with Washer-DryerMooresville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMooresville Furnished ApartmentsMooresville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
    Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
    Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    York Technical CollegeCatawba College
    Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
    Davidson College