Apartment List
/
NC
/
mooresville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mooresville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$873
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
23 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
137 Springwood Lane
137 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
137 Springwood Lane Available 08/18/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA w/1 car garage - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5915175)

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Steam Engine Drive - 1
113 Steam Engine Drive, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1395 sqft
Recently updated. Beautiful new floors. New granite in kitchen and baths. New stainless appliances. Move-In Ready. Spacious Rooms. Great location. Don't miss this one!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
113 Steam Engine Drive
113 Steam Engine Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1432 sqft
Newly remodeled with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new flooring. Spacious over sized rooms. Two large bedrooms each with a private bath.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
153 Springwood Lane
153 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1432 sqft
153 Springwood Lane Available 07/29/20 153 Springwood Lane - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5891240)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
630 S Main St 15
630 South Main Street, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
630 S Main St Unit #15 - Property Id: 296202 Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants. Unit #15 available July 1st. Under renovation with new carpet, paint and flooring. APPOINTMENTS available by appointment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
640 S Main St Unit 5
640 S Main St, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
640 S Main St # 5 w Backyard - Property Id: 98682 Townhome with Backyard. Total renovated unit. Be the first to live here. Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. Unit is available for showing today.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
109 Forester Street
109 Forester Street, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1058 sqft
Recently TOTALLY renovated gorgeous 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse Newer granite counters, tile backsplash, Fenced patio with storage unit, new laminate floors, beautiful double sink bathroom cabinet, Neutral carpeting, and paint, two-car parking space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
138 E Morehouse Avenue
138 East Morehouse Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
1.5 story home in the popular Water Oak community in Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Living Room that is open to the Dining area, Kitchen with eating bar, Laundry Closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
109 Grayfox Drive
109 Grayfox Court, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3381 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY, Beautiful Floorplan offers a Front Porch, Private Fenced Backyard with 2 Car ATTACHED Garage, Mud Room, Open Floorplan w/Formal Living & Dining. Bedroom on Main can be a playroom or in law suite.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
610 S Main St, Unit 28
610 S Main St, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
610 S Main St, Unit 28 - Property Id: 96571 Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website for appointment: www.600southmain.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
194 N Cromwell Drive
194 North Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2495 sqft
Stunning Executive Rental in the Kensington Village community of Mooresville. A 5 bedroom house with formal dining, beautiful kitchen, and close to the community pool. Available July 1st, this rental home will not disappoint.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
127 Beam Drive
127 Beam Drive, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
Beautiful new construction home completed May 2020 in small private neighborhood, corner lot. This 3 bedroom with loft/bonus area, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Vincent Place - 103
107 Vincent Pl, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1053 sqft
Be the first to call North Main Village home! Accepting applications now on these brand new, luxurious 2 bed/2 bath condominiums.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
151 Springwood Lane
151 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1432 sqft
151 Springwood Lane Available 06/02/20 1432SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5738522)

1 of 18

Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
142 Green Dragon Court
142 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
Well maintained RANCH home in downtown Mooresville For Rent! Freshly painted interior, new carpet in bedrooms, new laminate floor in Great Room, new granite counters in Kitchen, newer stainless appliances and newer light fixtures! Floor Plan has
City Guide for Mooresville, NC

Known as Race City USA, Mooresville is home to more than 60 NASCAR teams and their garage shops. Plus, many NASCAR drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne and Greg Biffle make their home in Mooresville.

About 20 miles north of Charlotte, Mooresville is a town of just over 32,000 people. Nicknamed "Dirty Mo" by famous resident NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., its economy revolves around the NASCAR industry. What was once just a railroad depot has grown into a thriving, yet laid-back community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mooresville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mooresville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville 3 BedroomsMooresville Accessible ApartmentsMooresville Apartments with Balcony
Mooresville Apartments with GarageMooresville Apartments with GymMooresville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMooresville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMooresville Apartments with Parking
Mooresville Apartments with PoolMooresville Apartments with Washer-DryerMooresville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMooresville Furnished ApartmentsMooresville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College