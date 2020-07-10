All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

9024 Cinder Lane

9024 Cinder Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9024 Cinder Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,884 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5903487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9024 Cinder Lane have any available units?
9024 Cinder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9024 Cinder Lane have?
Some of 9024 Cinder Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 Cinder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9024 Cinder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 Cinder Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9024 Cinder Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9024 Cinder Lane offer parking?
No, 9024 Cinder Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9024 Cinder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9024 Cinder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 Cinder Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9024 Cinder Lane has a pool.
Does 9024 Cinder Lane have accessible units?
No, 9024 Cinder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 Cinder Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9024 Cinder Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9024 Cinder Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9024 Cinder Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

