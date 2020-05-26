All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

6607 Park Meadows Place

6607 Park Meadows Place
Location

6607 Park Meadows Place, Huntersville, NC 28078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6607 Park Meadows Place Huntersville NC · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,546 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5755951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Park Meadows Place have any available units?
6607 Park Meadows Place has a unit available for $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6607 Park Meadows Place have?
Some of 6607 Park Meadows Place's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Park Meadows Place currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Park Meadows Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Park Meadows Place pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Park Meadows Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 6607 Park Meadows Place offer parking?
No, 6607 Park Meadows Place does not offer parking.
Does 6607 Park Meadows Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Park Meadows Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Park Meadows Place have a pool?
Yes, 6607 Park Meadows Place has a pool.
Does 6607 Park Meadows Place have accessible units?
No, 6607 Park Meadows Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Park Meadows Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6607 Park Meadows Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Park Meadows Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6607 Park Meadows Place has units with air conditioning.
