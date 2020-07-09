Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
16518 Greenfarm Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16518 Greenfarm Road
16518 Greenfarm Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
16518 Greenfarm Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
The Hamptons
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated and remodeled home in desirable location of Green Farm subdivision. Pictures and measurements will be added soon. A must see. For showing or application, call Greg at 561.414.1193
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16518 Greenfarm Road have any available units?
16518 Greenfarm Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntersville, NC
.
What amenities does 16518 Greenfarm Road have?
Some of 16518 Greenfarm Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 16518 Greenfarm Road currently offering any rent specials?
16518 Greenfarm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16518 Greenfarm Road pet-friendly?
No, 16518 Greenfarm Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Huntersville
.
Does 16518 Greenfarm Road offer parking?
Yes, 16518 Greenfarm Road offers parking.
Does 16518 Greenfarm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16518 Greenfarm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16518 Greenfarm Road have a pool?
No, 16518 Greenfarm Road does not have a pool.
Does 16518 Greenfarm Road have accessible units?
No, 16518 Greenfarm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16518 Greenfarm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16518 Greenfarm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16518 Greenfarm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16518 Greenfarm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
