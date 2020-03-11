All apartments in Holly Springs
Location

216 Mystic Pine Place, Holly Springs, NC 27539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3506 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 3 car garage SF home in desirable Woodcreek community in HollySprings/Apex. 1st flr Master Bedroom and separate guest room with full bath and 10' ceilings with contemporary selections Grey cabinets and quartz countertops, Hardwoods, metal balusters on Oak treads, Sagewood Ledgestone accented exterior & covered front porch create great cub appeal, coffered ceilings in great room, tray ceiling in owner’s bedroom, fireplace, screen porch and much more, plenty of storage. 2nd Floor has loft & 3 BRs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Mystic Pine Place have any available units?
216 Mystic Pine Place has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Mystic Pine Place have?
Some of 216 Mystic Pine Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Mystic Pine Place currently offering any rent specials?
216 Mystic Pine Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Mystic Pine Place pet-friendly?
No, 216 Mystic Pine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 216 Mystic Pine Place offer parking?
Yes, 216 Mystic Pine Place does offer parking.
Does 216 Mystic Pine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Mystic Pine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Mystic Pine Place have a pool?
Yes, 216 Mystic Pine Place has a pool.
Does 216 Mystic Pine Place have accessible units?
No, 216 Mystic Pine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Mystic Pine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Mystic Pine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Mystic Pine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Mystic Pine Place does not have units with air conditioning.
