apartments with pool
242 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC with pool
209 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
19 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1250 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
1 Unit Available
115 Florians Drive
115 Florians Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1873 sqft
115 Florians Drive Available 08/01/20 115 Florians Drive - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - Luxury, Town-home with 1 car garage. Gleaming hardwoods through out 1st floor. All appliance remain including front load washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
240 Milpass Drive
240 Milpass Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
Light and Bright Holly Springs home. Large fenced corner lot with patio and fire-pit. Inside you will find an open first floor with tons of natural light. Large eat-in kitchen with Island.
1 Unit Available
117 Aldeburgh Court
117 Aldeburgh Court, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4300 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/3/2020! Beautiful home with finished basement on cul-de-sac lot! 1st floor office and formal dining. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area that opens to family room with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
301 Saranac Ridge Drive
301 Saranac Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2250 sqft
Available 08/01; Small pets OK. Wonderful home in prime Holly Springs location nestled on a private lot! This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home w/2 car garage backs up to woods. Luxury Vinyl Plank and fresh paint greats you as you walk in to this updated home.
1 Unit Available
208 Atwood Drive
208 Atwood Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3015 sqft
Available 07/06; Small pets OK. Call 919-710-8070 to view. Stunning Estate home w/just over 3000sqft-4 bedrooms/bonus/sunroom 2 car garage backing up to walking trails located in pool comm. 1st floor bedrm is perfect for guests or a private office.
1 Unit Available
201 Occidental Drive
201 Occidental Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1806 sqft
Available 8/14. Beautiful & Spacious! This home offers nearby schools, parks, shopping,restaurants & more.
1 Unit Available
313 Teal Lake Drive
313 Teal Lake Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful two story home with plenty of must see features.
1 Unit Available
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1427 sqft
Available 6/15.
1 Unit Available
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.
1 Unit Available
100 Avent Meadows Lane
100 Avent Meadows Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2647 sqft
Beautiful, Immaculate!! Previous Model Home loads of upgrades. Nicely landscaped corner lot w/fenced yard, large deck, wrap around front porch. Granite counter-tops, 42"maple cabinets, built in desk, walk in pantry, butlers pantry.
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks
800 Ancient Oaks Drive
800 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3322 sqft
Priced to Sell! Vacant to Show! Cozy craftsman home in 12 Oaks!! Nicklaus Design GOLF course! 20+miles of trail!3 comm pools, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, fitness, and social events for whole family.
1 Unit Available
704 Stinson Avenue
704 Stinson Avenue, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1256 sqft
Great home, 3 bedrooms 2 bath in Holly Springs. Lots of natural light adorn this home with a great location; close to Womble Park, schools, shopping and downtown Holly Springs. Deck, storage and spacious yard in back for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
213 Vinewood Place
213 Vinewood Place, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2704 sqft
Lovely home located in the Forest Springs subdivision with community pool. Hardwood floor through out the first floor. Kitchen has granite top with stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with separate shower and garden tub.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
24 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
101 Canford Way
101 Canford Way, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2161 sqft
Gorgeous 3bedroom home available for rent. This spacious home is nestled on a corner lot near the pool. 1st floor boast: Master suite, foyer, large flowing open concept with grand kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2646 Kilmartin Drive
2646 Kilmartin Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2250 sqft
Gorgeous single family home with 4 bedrooms, loft , Large family room, Flex room & Kitchen with 2 Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
7029 Dayton Ridge Drive
7029 Dayton Ridge Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2032 sqft
Beautiful home in The Park at West Lake, rocking chair front porch w/ swing, Charleston charmer, hardwoods down, open kitchen & den, granite countertops w/ large island, stainless steel appliances includes fridge, plantation shutters in den,
1 Unit Available
4017 Reunion Creek Parkway
4017 Reunion Creek Parkway, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2682 sqft
Great location !! Minutes to 540 / 64 / 55 / 1 /downtownApex / Hollyspring. Close to shopping center and everything. Popular open floorplan featuring 5 bedrooms w/ 1 guest bedroom down, and 3 full baths. Hardwoodthroughout main area the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
17 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,102
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
29 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
