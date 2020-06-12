/
2 bedroom apartments
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Lochmere
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
994 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1287 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
206 E Moore Street
206 East Moore Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Available 6/20.
1407 Luxor Drive
1407 Luxor Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1650 sqft
Better than new townhome in the heart of Apex. Walk to Downtown. 2 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half baths. All appliances included - refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2 bedrooms and bonus area. Open floorplan. Hardwoods on main level.
201 S Hughes Street
201 South Hughes Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Available Now! Great home in downtown Apex. Completely remodeled inside. New hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite counters.
1117 Bungalow Park Drive
1117 Bungalow Park Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1332 sqft
Nice two bedroom town home for rent. Is $1250 a month with one months security deposit required. A credit application fee of $50 required. No pets.
105 Old Grove Lane
105 Old Grove Lane, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
Absolutely Immaculate 2 Bedrooms, Loft, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with Lots of Storage! A Prestigious Neighbor With Award Winning Homes! What A Treat To Live In The Groves! Enjoy Shopping & Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Historic Apex.
Results within 10 miles of Holly Springs
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1252 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
