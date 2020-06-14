Apartment List
/
NC
/
holly springs
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Holly Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
229 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
720 Ancient Oaks Drive
720 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2700 sqft
Carefree Resort-Style Amenities community-12 Oaks 18-hole championship Golf/Tennis, 3 amazing pools, playgrounds, Dog park, Pickle ball, gym, community clubhouse in Holly Spring! This energy-efficient features 4 BR+3.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
800 Ancient Oaks Drive
800 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3322 sqft
Priced to Sell! Vacant to Show! Cozy craftsman home in 12 Oaks!! Nicklaus Design GOLF course! 20+miles of trail!3 comm pools, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, fitness, and social events for whole family.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lochmere
9 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1592 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3108 Summer Oaks Drive
3108 Summer Oaks Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2334 sqft
3108 Summer Oaks Drive Available 07/18/20 Classic Apex Home 3/4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath, Lawn Care Included - Well positioned on a large lot with views is this quintessential two story Transitional home located in idyllic Apex.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
222 Amber Acorn Avenue
222 Amber Acorn Ave, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2090 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Mccullers walk subdivision.2090 sqft, 3 Beds &2.5 Baths w/ 2 Car garage.Mendelssohn floor plan offers open concept living room, massive 9” kitchen island, finished rec rooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2919 Sunflower Road
2919 Sunflower Road, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2361 sqft
Great End Unit Luxury SF-Townhome w/ 4 BR+3.5 BA & 2-car garage in highly desirable community, Smith Farm/Apex. Close to RTP, easy access to HWY I-540/64/1/55.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
626 Grand Central Station
626 Grand Central Station, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2213 sqft
MOVING IN 05/30/2020 - BRAND NEW luxury 3 story townhome located in The Village of Apex! 3 bedrooms, 3 FULL bath,1 half, 2-car garage. Open FL with 9 ft ceiling, gorgeous kitchen with large granite island, tile back splash.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1041 Leatherstone Lane
1041 Leatherstone Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1669 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of newer construction on this private lot. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept on the first level that opens up to a private, flat backyard and overlooks a creek below.
City Guide for Holly Springs, NC

Bring out the big kid in you: Mount Holly was named Playful City USA in 2011!

If population growth is any indication, Mount Holly, NC is a popular place to live. This town, which sits in the shadow of the Queen City, experienced 22.58 percent population growth between 2000 and 2012. North Carolina's overall population growth during those years was only 11.7 percent. Want to avoid the hustle and bustle of city life, but live just minutes away from all of downtown's excitement? Where in North Carolina can you achieve this better than in Mount Holly? Located a short drive from Charlotte, Mount Holly offers the best of both worlds: a quiet life in the 'burbs, but not so far away that getting to the city center is inconvenient. A lot of folks who live in Mount Holly and work in downtown Charlotte zip down Interstate 85 to get to the office each day. With a variety of rental property options, plentiful recreational opportunities and a quaint downtown that's billed as a must-see for out-of-town visitors, Mount Holly offers something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Holly Springs, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Holly Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolly Springs 3 BedroomsHolly Springs Accessible Apartments
Holly Springs Apartments with BalconyHolly Springs Apartments with GarageHolly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHolly Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Holly Springs Apartments with ParkingHolly Springs Apartments with PoolHolly Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerHolly Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsHolly Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCGoldsboro, NC
Clayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh