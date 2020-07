Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel granite counters ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool cc payments bbq/grill package receiving trash valet valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments game room green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board yoga

Main Street Square is located in the heart of Holly Springs directly across from Wal-Mart and The Shoppes at Holly Springs. Within the community of Main Street Square are a number of local businesses including Thanks A Latte, Gifted Boutique, Tapline Growler, Bluewater Pediatric Dentistry, Anderson Chiropractic Center, Urban Chic Nail Bar, Swoon Boutique and Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital. We are also home to well-known companies such as Snap Fitness, Avance Primary Care, Edward Jones, and Kumon Learning Center. The Holly Springs library and Cultural Center as well as Womble Park and Hunt Recreational Center are less than a mile away. There are amazing outdoor activities close by as well with Harris Lake, Sugg Farm and Bass Lake Parks within short driving distance. Holly Springs Towne Center is also close by with a wide array of stores including Target, Bed Bath& Beyond, and many restaurants.