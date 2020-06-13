/
accessible apartments
28 Accessible Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
230 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
23 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Lochmere
9 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Holly Springs
15 Units Available
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Close to I-40 and NC State Fairgrounds, these homes feature walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private patios. The pet-friendly community has playgrounds, tennis courts and two swimming pools for residents.
31 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$882
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
Lochmere
30 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1336 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
21 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
12 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
7 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
East Mordecai
14 Units Available
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,166
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,084
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
37 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,286
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
2080 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
60 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Wade
75 Units Available
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,120
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1175 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Cary Park
24 Units Available
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1361 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
15 Units Available
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1461 sqft
Modern apartment living in a prime SW Raleigh location close to highways, Crossroads Plaza, and major employers. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
