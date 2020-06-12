/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
101 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
231 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1287 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1205 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
994 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lochmere
9 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
1 of 4
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
1117 Bungalow Park Drive
1117 Bungalow Park Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1332 sqft
Nice two bedroom town home for rent. Is $1250 a month with one months security deposit required. A credit application fee of $50 required. No pets.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
105 Old Grove Lane
105 Old Grove Lane, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
Absolutely Immaculate 2 Bedrooms, Loft, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with Lots of Storage! A Prestigious Neighbor With Award Winning Homes! What A Treat To Live In The Groves! Enjoy Shopping & Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Historic Apex.
Results within 10 miles of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
19 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1194 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
21 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Similar Pages
Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolly Springs 3 BedroomsHolly Springs Accessible Apartments
Holly Springs Apartments with BalconyHolly Springs Apartments with GarageHolly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHolly Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCGoldsboro, NC
Clayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NC