3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
230 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Texanna Way
205 Texanna Way, Holly Springs, NC
Beautiful single family home for Rent - Property Id: 276772 Beautiful single family home located in a very family oriented subdivision of Braxton Village.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
220 Daisy Grove Lane
220 Daisy Grove Ln, Holly Springs, NC
Single family home but HOA maintains your yard plus Community Pool, Playground, Dog Park! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths including large downstairs guest bedroom w/full bathroom. Bonus Room over garage with Full Bathroom & walk-in Closet.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
720 Ancient Oaks Drive
720 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC
Carefree Resort-Style Amenities community-12 Oaks 18-hole championship Golf/Tennis, 3 amazing pools, playgrounds, Dog park, Pickle ball, gym, community clubhouse in Holly Spring! This energy-efficient features 4 BR+3.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
168 Gremar Drive
168 Gremar Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
919-710-8070 to view. Avail 06/20; small pets OK. Sought after gem in Oak Hall. 3 bedrms/2.5 bath home w/bonus & storage. Garage is perfect for storage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1427 sqft
Available 6/15.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
404 Commons Drive
404 Commons Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1158 sqft
Great home in excellent location. Newer floors, newer appliances. Open floor plan with 2 story ceiling. 1st floor master bedroom with large walk in closet. Fenced yard with side patio.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
115 Florians Drive
115 Florians Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1873 sqft
Luxury, Townhome w/1car garage. Gleaming hardwoods through out 1st floor. All appliance remain including front load washer/dryer. Kitchen w/42' cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove. spacious family room w/gas log FP and Built in Tv area above.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
100 Folsom Drive
100 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2700 sqft
Home on corner lot w/hardwoods and loft. Fresh Paint Pressure washed. Minutes to shopping, dining, schools and new Athletic park! This home offers an open floor plan with hard wood floors.tile backsplash and corian counters.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
100 Avent Meadows Lane
100 Avent Meadows Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2647 sqft
Beautiful, Immaculate!! Previous Model Home loads of upgrades. Nicely landscaped corner lot w/fenced yard, large deck, wrap around front porch. Granite counter-tops, 42"maple cabinets, built in desk, walk in pantry, butlers pantry.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
6051 Kentworth Drive
6051 Kentworth Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Charming Townhome Located in a New Mixed Use Community in Holly Spring. This Home Features a Large Gourmet Kitchen with Modern Finishing, Stainless Steel Appliances and Plenty of Room. 1st Floor Rec room also would make a Great Office.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
247 Cypress Hill Lane
247 Cypress Hill Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1610 sqft
Beautiful townhome! This cozy home includes lovely hardwood floors through out living area, carpet in rooms, cozy fire place, car garage, play ground, community pool and much more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
124 Folsom Drive
124 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2200 sqft
Available 7-10-20. Beautifully-maintained home in Windcrest Pool Community w/ fully-fenced back yard! Convenient to highways,shopping & dining. Gleaming hardwoods on 1st floor and gorgeous blonde granite in kitchen & baths.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
216 Mystic Pine Place
216 Mystic Pine Place, Holly Springs, NC
Immaculate 3 car garage SF home in desirable Woodcreek community in HollySprings/Apex.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
505 Cline Falls Drive
505 Cline Falls Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
PriorModel Home with gorgeous new hardwoods, huge TV niche and fireplace. Master Bath with Garden tub, glass-walled alcove, shower and double sink vanity. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling, sitting area and massive walk-in closet.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
202 Cline Falls Drive
202 Cline Falls Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1697 sqft
Beautiful end-unit townhouse in the heart of Holly Springs! Fresh paint with beautiful hardwoods on the first floor. Huge Owner's Suite with garden tub and separate shower includes a large master walk-in closet.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
400 Marsh Landing Drive
400 Marsh Landing Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1973 sqft
Available 7/13! Remarkable home on a corner lot in beautiful Sunset Oaks! Hardwoods on first floor. Kitchen with island, granite, tile back splash & SS appliances. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor and nicely sized. Large bonus room as well.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
800 Ancient Oaks Drive
800 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC
Priced to Sell! Vacant to Show! Cozy craftsman home in 12 Oaks!! Nicklaus Design GOLF course! 20+miles of trail!3 comm pools, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, fitness, and social events for whole family.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
400 Pyracantha Drive
400 Pyracantha Drive, Holly Springs, NC
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Lots of nice upgrades and immaculate. Open spacious kitchen with tile back splash and plenty of cabinets for all your gadgets. Spacious family room with gas fire place. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
213 Bikram Drive
213 Bikram Drive, Holly Springs, NC
Amazing value with 3400+ sq ft! GUEST SUITE on main floor! Almost new Wood & Carpet on floors! New Blinds! 4 huge bedrooms and an open loft upstairs! BR & full bath down! Loaded with tons of tasteful upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
114 Gallent Hedge Trail
114 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Great Miramonte Townhomes location! 1st floor guest bedroom with bath, hardwood foyer, open floor plan 2nd floor features family room with gas log fireplace & opens to deck overlooking pond.
